From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Hoodlums, on Tuesday, set ablaze a state High Court in the Owutu Edda community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the court early in the morning of that day, chanting war songs.

The Registrar of the court, Oluchi Uduma, who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki, disclosed that the hoodlums had earlier, some time ago, attempted to burn down the court, but were prevented by security operatives.

Uduma further revealed that the court building and other valuable property as well as vital court documents were totally burnt.

The Chairman, Afikpo South local government area, Chima Nkama, who confirmed the incident, lamented that the court was burnt beyond repair.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that the hoodlums launched an attack on the high court at the Owutu Edda community.

When we went there, the whole place was on fire. We have reported the matter, even the governor and the commissioner of police are all aware.

“We are currently doing our best to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended,” he said.