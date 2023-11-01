From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits, yesterday morning, killed one local, injured two, and kidnapped 25 others at Ungwar Baka, Agunu Ward in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source in the community, who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence, said the unwanted visitor, armed with guns and machetes, came calling when locals were still sleeping and launched a coordinated attack on the community.

“Please pray with us. Twenty-five people were kidnapped in Ungwar Baka of Agunu Ward, Kachia LGA in the early hours of today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Two people were injured and one person was killed.

“For the deceased, may his soul rest in peace. Those that were injured, we wish them quick recovery, and those that were kidnapped, we pray for their safe return”, the source prayed.

Kachia is an agrarian local government area located in Southern Kaduna, where cattle rearing and ginger farming form a significant part of the local council economy.

Findings revealed that the Ungwar Baka community is experiencing such an invasion for the third time, while the council itself has survived several similar unrests in the past.

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and the Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to make any public statement on the development at the time of filing this report.