Hoodlums attack OAU hostel, kill student

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A 300-Level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Abiodun Babalola, of the Department of Accounting, was killed at the weekend by unidentified hoodlums during an attack on Adam and Eve, an out-of- campus students’ residential hostel, along Parakin – Ede road of Ile Ife.

Babalola’s demise followed the injuries he sustained during the attack in the wee hours of Sunday by the bandits who invaded the residents and also disposed the students of their money, handsets and other valuables.

It was gathered that Babalola was the major casualty; he died in the attack.

Other victims who sustained different degrees of injury were taken to the university health clinic for treatment. But owing to the severity of his injuries, the Babalola was taken to the OAU Teaching Hospital where he later died.

It was also learnt that Babalola was trying to resist the hoodlums’ attempt to dispossess him of his i-phone because it was expensive. It was in the process that they reportedly matchetted him and inflicted more injuries on him leading to his death.

According to a release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, the authorities of the institution had condoled with the parents and family members of the deceased.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who offered the condolences on behalf of the council, senate, staff, students and the university community, prayed that “the Lord would grant eternal rest to the late Babalola as well as the parents and family members the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Ogunbodede who expressed disgust at the incident, admonished that people should place the fear of God far and above worldly materials, wondering what sort of earthly possession would make a man to attack, maim and kill his fellow man.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Folasade Odoro, who confirmed the incident, said that investigations had commenced with a view to arresting the hoodlums and bring them to justice.