From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Hoodlums, numbering over a hundred, have attacked personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Odunze Lane, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, and freed an arrested suspect popularly known as ’50’.

The incident occurred at the weekend, and caused panic in the neighbourhood, as the hoodlums inflicted injuries on the anti-drug operatives.

An eyewitness, who simply gave his name as Johnson, said that three NDLEA officials last week Friday disguised as civilians and entered the Odunze Lane at Mile 3 Diobu, a notorious place known for illicit drug trafficking.

The source revealed that after some minutes, the NDLEA officials apprehended the drug dealer popularly known as ’50’.

The eyewitness disclosed that as the NDLEA officials were dragging the suspect to a waiting patrol van stationed at IKwerre road by Ihioma Street, Mile 3 Diobu, suspected cultists numbering over 100 with bottles and other dangerous weapons started throwing stones and bottles at the officials of NDLEA who sustained some injuries.

According to Johnson, as tension heightened, the NDLEA officials fired some gunshots in the air, but the suspected cultists mainly teenagers were not deterred as they eventually aided the escape of their ally ’50’ before the NDLEA patrol van arrived on the scene.

The incident caused gridlock around the Ikwerre road axis close to the place, while passers-by scampered for safety.

It was also gathered that the hoodlums went on a rampage, robbing passers-by and later escaped with their boss, ’50’, before the arrival of police.

The NDLEA has confirmed that its personnel were attacked by hoodlums when the operatives wanted to arrest a drug dealer in the Port Harcourt axis.

Public Affairs Officer, Media and Advocacy Unit of the agency, Rivers State Command, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, confirmed this in a statement.

He said that operatives of NDLEA Rivers State Command raided a hang-out/drinking joint around Odunze Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt and a suspected drug dealer named Izuu Isuofia popularly called ’50’ was apprehended with a large quantity of Cannabis Sativa.

He said: “While trying to move the suspect to the patrol van, he raised alarm and was resisting arrest which resulted in a scuffle, and within minutes, hoodlums in their large numbers attacked our officers with bottles and stones and managed to free the already handcuffed suspect, as well as carting away his exhibit before the arrival of our back-up team.

“The State Commander, Ahmed Mamuda, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary arsenals to ensure that the suspect and his cohorts are arrested and brought to justice.”