From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Hoodlums believed to be sympathizers of the New Nigeria People Party have set ablaze the Zoo Road residence of a popular pro-All Progressives Congress musician, Dauda Kahutu.

The musician also known as Rarara and reputed to have made hit songs for the APC and its chieftains, was however not at home when his residence was attacked.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlums, hiding under the cover of the victory celebrations of the NNPP, nvaded and set his apartment ablaze as well as destroyed some valuables within his neighbourhood

The invasion created panic over the safety of the musician and the safety of his neighbours, many of whom had to promptly move their families out of the affected area.

Kano StatePolice Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident but could not say if they had arrested any suspect so far. He however promised to get back to the reporter as soon as he has an update.

In the meantime, the All Progressives Congress has appealed to its members to remain calm and law abiding in the face of obvious provocations by supporters of the New Nigeria People Party

Muhammad Garba, the state commissioner of information in a release on Monday said they were analysing the results of the governorship elections in the state.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Gumel has also equally tasked residents of the state to abide by the dusk-to-dawn curfew while expressing fear that criminally minded people were planning to take advantage of the gatherings to attack innocent citizens.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that a better way to celebrate election victory is for the celebrants to avoid the use of violence or vandalism; instead should always engage in peaceful and non-destructive conduct” he stated in a statement. End.