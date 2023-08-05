It is a common tradition for the younger generation to take inspiration from those who have gone ahead, but it is indescribable when the young ones are setting the precedence.

Onuora Chibueze Paul, fondly known as Honourable Exkid, is a visionary and revolutionary businessman who is majorly wired to disrupt anything that has the element of normality in it.

The entreprenuer is the Chief Executive Officer of Grace Nation Building Materials and founder of Grace Nation Entertainment.

Honourable Exkid attended the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, where he hails from. Immediately after leaving school, the young enterprising Onuora Paul began to build his business empire with Grace Nation Building Materials. He endured the difficult years of building the enterprise from itss very foundation to a vibrant company it is.

The deep thinking Honourable Exkid understood the true essence of entrepreneurship, which is rooted in the creation of economic value for others. He founded thriving Grace Nation Entertainment, a music and talent management company,

with the aim of discovering, nurturing and providing an uncommon platform to talented singers and comic acts in the country.

“Grace Nation Entertainmen, founded by Honourable Exkid is centered around the discovery, development and promotion of musical and comedy artistes. We are a family and more than just a company with a trusted track record of business excellence”, Honourable Exkid explained.

“Grace Nation Entertainment consists of super talented artistes and great music professionals to take the world by storm. We are experienced with the right team supporting the best talents”, added .Onuora Chibueze Paul

Through vision, determination and perseverance, Honourable Exkid stands as one of the youngest serial investors in Nigeria. By wisdom, he has set the two companies on separate solid pedestals for success. With him, lifting others up does not stop only with those in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Onuora Chibueze Paul has embarked on several charitable outreaches in Nigeria and outside the country. Honourable Exkid recently took a trip to Osu Children’s Home in Ghana, one of the popular orphanages in the West African country, to show that the less privileged holds a special place in his heart.

He donated bags of rice, rolls of toilet paper, kegs of vegetable oil, cartons of Indomie noodles, packs of Viju milk, tins of Milo and Peak powder milk, two packets of cabin biscuits, among other household items.