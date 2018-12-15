Honest advice? Simply forget trying to rule this country in the next 100 years. Let honest Nigerians rebuild and develop the country you raped…
Sharon Faliya Cham
If your best hope to wangle and wobble back to power in 2019 hangs on a conjured electoral law cobbled together by Senator Bukola Saraki, the DG of Atiku’s campaign organization, then I can only say sorry to you! It won’t work! And that’s because the eagle eyes of the President and his capable team have figured out all the conjurations you conjured into the Bill to make you cleverly run the elections the way your group has been running elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011 in our country!
Besides that, you cleverly ignored the ECOWAS Protocol, which Nigeria is a major signatory to, that says no ECOWAS member state shall change its electoral laws six months to elections, but you now want to cleverly impose upon us your electoral law just two months to our general elections? We know your desperation, which is made worse by the poor turnout of people at your rallies coupled with your burning desire to get back to your favoured business of messing with the public treasury for onward transmission to Panama, Switzerland or your other choice Havens for safekeeping!
Honest advice? Simply forget trying to rule this country in the next 100 years. Let honest Nigerians rebuild and develop the country you raped, plundered and pauperized! Dubai, your choice place for meetings, became what it is today largely during the last 10 years of your 16 years of ignominious rule during which you turned Nigeria into a very big African village, just as much as India worked its way out of mass poverty during the years in which you were busy pillaging Nigeria’s resources for yourselves, thereby entrenching and institutionalizing poverty, which the Buhari administration is meticulously tackling!
And, by the way, you again lost any moral claim to power the day you began to get angry at the 10,000 naira Trader Moni being given to poor, small-time traders by this administration in order to boost the macroeconomic sector of this great country. It has further reconfirmed your notorious reputation of being against the welfare and wellbeing of the poor men and women of our country just as much as you passionately hate the development and prosperity of Nigeria!
At this point in time, PDP shouldn’t even be thinking of acquiring any lever of power in Nigeria, having ruined and wasted 16 years of this nation’s destiny, and after two feeble apologies that have not been accompanied with a restitution of our looted wealth. Instead of seeking power, the PDP should just drink pots of hemlock and let Nigeria be!

Faliya is the National Coordinator, Vanguard for the Protection of Citizens Rights
