Honest advice? Simply forget trying to rule this country in the next 100 years. Let honest Nigerians rebuild and develop the country you raped…

Sharon Faliya Cham

If your best hope to wangle and wobble back to power in 2019 hangs on a conjured electoral law cobbled together by Senator Bukola Saraki, the DG of Atiku’s campaign organization, then I can only say sorry to you! It won’t work! And that’s because the eagle eyes of the President and his capable team have figured out all the conjurations you conjured into the Bill to make you cleverly run the elections the way your group has been running elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011 in our country!

Besides that, you cleverly ignored the ECOWAS Protocol, which Nigeria is a major signatory to, that says no ECOWAS member state shall change its electoral laws six months to elections, but you now want to cleverly impose upon us your electoral law just two months to our general elections? We know your desperation, which is made worse by the poor turnout of people at your rallies coupled with your burning desire to get back to your favoured business of messing with the public treasury for onward transmission to Panama, Switzerland or your other choice Havens for safekeeping!