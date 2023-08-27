It would require a genius at this time to make an average Nigerian laugh so hard and forget the insensitivity of the political elites towards his plights and sufferings.

Citizens are overwhelmed, but in the midst of the uncertainty and helplessness, Stanley Isokoh Edirin, popularly referred to as Hon. Zaddy, a veteran Nollywood actor, content creator and filmmaker, is creating comedy through the pains and anger, nonetheless.

Tis the creator of a comedy series on SoKohtv, also known as Oduma, a platform popular for funny videos on issues that grind around politics, and social matters in Nigeria. The actor, who is of Niger Delta extraction, is an English Language graduate. He has distinguished himself through the years in Africa’s biggest movie industry with special interest in comedy series and movies.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin, who is also called ‘Power to the people’, recently weaved a comic relief around the mind-boggling gaffe by Nigeria’s senate president, Godswill Akpabio, who let it uncommonly slipped out of his mouth that a “token” had been sent to the accounts of his colleagues as transport fare, as they proceeded on recess.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin releases fresh episodes on Sokohtv every Sunday, with weekly teasers for the maximum please of Nigerians. As a Nollywood veteran, he skillfully delivers the message in his hilarious videos, as he embodies the main character.

Hon. Zaddy sometimes plays the role of a politician, taking into account how the daily lives of Nigerians is controlled by the actions and inactions of the political class. Sokohtv has become the mainstay of comedy content for many in the country. The platform has 153,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 530,000 followers on TikTok.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin has featured in several comedy movies in the industry, including ‘Three Wise Men’, featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zack Orji and the late Victor Olaotan in the comic flick. The entertainer spoke in a recent interview about family and how he met his wife, who is from Burkina Faso.

“I used to have my haircut in the area her business was located. When I noticed her, I increased the number of times I cut my hair to get to know her more. I discovered that she is peaceful, reliable and a good manager. She is also respectful and honest; I needed to look no further,” said Stanley Isokoh Edirin

“It was drama free; I placed the ring in a place I knew she could find it. When she found it, she turned to look at me and saw the question on my face.

My wife is actually from Burkina Faso, she is not a Nigerian. They have a (marriage) tradition of covering about five girls from head to toe with thick clothing that you (the groom) can’t see or smell anything and I was to pick my wife among the covered ladies”, said Hon. Zaddy.