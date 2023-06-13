From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Member representing Mikang State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Moses Sule has emerged as the Speaker of the 10th State House of Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Sule was nominated by member representing Qua’an Pan South Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Dongnaan Doeyok and was seconded by Hon. Gabriel Dewan,

Member representing Pankshin North constituency respectively.

Hon. Gwatson Fom member representing Jos-South State Constituency emerge Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly after a nomination by member representing Shendam Constituency Hon. Joe Bukar

and seconded by Hon. Timothy Dantong member representing Riyom State Constituency respectively.

The Clark of the State House of Assembly Mr. Ponvan Wuyep declared separately the two members as Speaker and Deputy respectively after a counter nomination by members of the 10th Assembly was not recorded on the floor of the House.

The Speaker Rt. Hon. Moses Sule pledge to work in unity with members of the State Assembly for the growth and development of the State devoid of party affiliation.

“I want to assure you all of my resolve to work with everyone of you. Let us work together, let us not have a rancorous house like in the past.

“We are here for Plateau people, we are not here as political parties. We appreciate our electorates for the confidence repousse on us, we can not loose guard. We can not afford to fail our electorates, we can not afford to lose our integrity in the comity of nations.”

He assured citizens of Plateau State that the 10th Assembly will work with the Executive Arm in addressing the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state in recent past.