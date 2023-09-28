From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Hon. Olayinka Segelu, a former Personal Assistant to former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole (CFR) has described Chief Dare Adeleke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, as a resourceful leader as he celebrated his 60th birthday.

He also described him as a hardworking who motivates, set a great example for the future leaders. The Oyo PDP chieftain thanked the celebrant for being brother, teacher, a leader and greatest asset to the ruling PDP in the state.

In a statement personally signed by him, Segelu wrote: “The first Oyo State PDP Youth Leader, former South West Zonal Youth Leader of our Party, Former Sure-P Chairman of Oyo State and the architect of the Omituntun Buses has eased the pains of Oyo State people.

“He sets the pace while serving as Executive Chairman of Oyo Pacesetters Transport Company. He contributed positively and impacted positively on the growth of the company. He played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State with his dexterity and political sagacity as a democrat, loyal Party man and garrison commander.

“Great man! Man of probity and humility…..Happy birthday sir! May your days be blessed with good health and prolonged in the land of the living!!! Enjoy your day and stay well in the beauty of God blessings.

“May all your dreams and wishes come true Happy 60th Birthday Sir”, Segelu greeted the celebrant.