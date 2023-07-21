Hollandia, Nigeria’s leading value added dairy brand has launched a new brand campaign tagged “Stay Ahead with Dairy Power”. The new campaign aims to inspire and empower consumers to harness the incredible benefits of dairy products through Hollandia in their daily lives.

Through consumer engagement activities, captivating storytelling and compelling visuals, the “Stay Ahead with Dairy Power” campaign will be featured across various platforms, including television, social media, print media, and digital. It will highlight the deliciousness, versatility, and nourishing qualities of dairy products, reinforcing the message that dairy is an essential ingredient for a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

As part of the campaign, Hollandia is partnering with notable Influencers in different parts of the country to bring their lifestyle choices as well as influences to bear in fully relating the nutritious benefits of the brand. Some of whom are Nicole Chikwe, Valentine Ohu, Hadiza Gabon, DJ AB and 2 prominent Chefs.

Renowned for engaging lifestyle content on social media, Nicole Chikwe, a wife and mother of three children, recently got featured on CNN’s Inside Africa as one of Nigeria’s Prominent Female Influencers; Valentine Ohu is a multi-talented content creator, and actor who has appeared in some of the most inspiring African Magic television series: Hadiza Gabon is a top Kannywood Actress and an Ambassador for numerous brands; DJ AB is a top Norther Hip-Hop Artiste and Foodie.

The “Stay Ahead with Dairy Power” campaign will also include Mall activations, interactive contests and promotions to engage consumers and reward their participation.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, CHI Limited’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi stated that the “Aim of the ‘Stay ahead with Dairy Power’ campaign is to highlight the positive impact of dairy consumption and inspire individuals to make dairy a vital component of their daily routine whether via incorporating Yoghurt or Milk – both of which the Hollandia brand has in it’s product lineup”

She went ahead to say “We are excited to introduce the ‘Stay Ahead with Dairy Power’ campaign and share the remarkable benefits of dairy products with consumers. Our goal is to highlight the power of dairy in supporting a healthy lifestyle. By sharing the science-backed benefits and delicious options available, we hope to inspire individuals to prioritize dairy in their daily lives.”