By Ephraim Nwosu

Chieftain of Labour Party (LP) and member of The Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council and Dr. Alex Otti Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Chief Victor Ikeji, has congratulated the LP candidate for winning the gubernatorial election in Abia State.

Ikeji, chairman of Blue Anchorage Limited, in a congratulatory message, yesterday, said the resounding victory recorded by Otti at the polls was well deserved, adding it was the beginning of renewed hope for better and forward-looking Abia. He also said Otti ‘s reign would redefine the destiny of Abia people.

Ikeji described Otti, former Diamond Bank now Access Bank) boss as a man who has remained focused on his vision, goals and aspirations to reposition Abia State.

He expressed confidence that he would preside over a peaceful and prosperous Abia State given his track record of hard work, devotion and dedication to assigned duties.

“There is no doubt that your victory is a testament to renewed hope; the certainty of eliminating mass poverty and the conviction that our state carries within its bosom the potential of the nation’s next economic super power. Ndi Abia are jubilating across the country and the global village where they remained awake praying that this huge opportunity of liberation must not be allowed to slip off our hands by the same forces that held Abia captive for 24 years.

“His Excellency, to whom much is given much is expected. There is no doubt your pedigree is one of a man whose mission has been defined and the mission is here. You are a banker per excellence just as His Excellency Mr Peter Obi who chaired Fidelity Bank and helped it experience huge growth. Your years at Diamond Bank as Chief Executive took it out of the doldrums before your resignation to face a greater challenge of liberating Abia State.

“As a renowned economist and columnist, you have tutored us with brilliant postulations and ideas on how to grow an economy. All of these will come to bear at this momentous, epic-building opportunity, the reconstruction of Abia and its economy.”

Ikeji called for the cooperation and support of all Abians, including other candidates who contested the gubernatorial election, to join hands with the governor-elect to build an egalitarian state that will work for all and sundry.