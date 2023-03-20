From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded for signing into law the constitutional amendment Bill sponsored by Dr. Kalu granting states powers to construct railways.

The law titled: “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended ) to provide that the Federal Government and the state governments shall have concurrent legislative powers on railway and to provide for matters related thereto 2021” was among the 16 constitutional amendments signed into law by President Buhari on Friday.

The railway constitutional amendment bill is part of the Abia-North lawmaker’s contribution to the fifth alteration to the constitution aimed at boosting the nation’s transport system. It means states could now build their own rail tracks and introduce trains for intra-state transport among others to decongest their roads.

Kalu’s contribution in reshaping the highest laws of the country would further assist the growing numbers of commuters and reduce the numbers of accidents on the country’s roads,apart from its affordability.

With the presidential assent, the railway has been removed from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, making it possible for states to invest in the infrastructure.

According to a confirmatory statement issued by Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters-Senate, the Buhari signed into law 16 bills including Kalu’s Bill which stood at Number 16.

Highlights of the assented Constitutional Alteration Bills, among others, are ensuring financial independence of state Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary, regulating of the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly and for related matters; and ensuring that the president and governors submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly and for related matters.