From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Deputy National Youth Coordinator of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council (PCC), Nicolas Felix, has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, for breaking the world record in the cooking marathon.

Felix argued that the feat is a testament that Nigerian youths are not lazy as wrongly peddled, stressing that they are enterprising and productive. The youngestpresidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja that Baci’s feat is a reminder that if motivated and given the right working environment, the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit will ensure youths excelled.

According to him; “I congratulate Hilda Effiong Bassey on her record-breaking achievement. It is a clear evidence of the can-do spirit of the Nigerian youths. She has made us proud. This emphasises my belief that the average young person out there has an entrepreneurial spirit and not lazy.

“I believe she represents one of the brilliant minds the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu plans to bring into governance. As the former nationl deputy youth coordinator for the APC PCC, I have met a number of innovative minds from various sectors.

“I want to implore every youth to borrow a leaf from Hilda Effiong Bassey by seeking self improvement to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions.”

Baci had on Monday morning broken the record after she surpassed Indian chef, Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.