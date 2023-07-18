From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared Wednesday as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1445AH.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mudashiru Oyedeji, Governor Ademola Adeleke congratulated Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of the new year.

The statement hinted that the governor will preside over the match pass at the Osogbo city stadium as part of activities lined up for the new Islamic year.