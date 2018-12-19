Anybody who does not know where he belongs to by destiny, will never know his destination in life; destiny is the key to success and destruction. Destiny is the power to control ones fate. This power is primordial in reality; the power that foreordains things is the power of God. According to cosmological verdict, destiny is the principle driver of human will and choice, yes; the principal will of choice is influenced internally. This may be opposed by various schools of thought but the reality is that those who oppose a particular truth may later be subsumed by the the same truth later in line with the principles of dynamism. Objectively and subjectively speaking, destiny is of God hence He said to prophet Jeremiah thus, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee, and before thou comest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained (destined) thee a prophet unto the nations” Jer. 1:5. For your information God does not joke with destiny. He is the author of nature and the creator of the law of reproduction. God exercises control over ones destiny like the case of Jeremiah as we have noted. He approved, set apart and finally commissioned [destined] Jeremiah to perform his obligations as a prophet to Israel. Jeremiah had no knowledge of this until he was called by God. He may have thought of his mission as a prophet as being born of his will and desire. Jeremiah was able to fulfill his mission on earth under the auspices of divinity hence it was in accordance with his destiny.

I do hope you are aware that when ignorance studies vanity it produces error and when error conducts research on illusion it will produce irresistible heresies. However, in the minds of some Church leaders heresy may have taken the first position as a result of lack of divine knowledge and inspiration. As a result, I may be opposed here by a shepherd whose belly is his God. I know that when light comes in, darkness must flee; it is a natural and spiritual law. This exposition is made in the light of good spirit to enable he who has ears to hear. You may choose to receive it or react otherwise in view of your understanding. But one day, when spiritual maturity begins to set in, you will certainly appreciate The Reformer for saying the truth to you without pecuniary interest. Many people do not believe in ordination or destiny but proper analysis of it, reveals that it is not a thing to be ignored anyhow. Immutable investigation into it reveals that destiny is the motivator of choice of every individual. Anything done under the control of destiny must yield positive result to God’s glory. God does things the way it pleases him. A biblical analysis in connection with destiny proves that God is the author of destiny. The Apostles knew of this during their time. When Paul and Barnabas went to Antioch in Pisidia to preach the good news, the Jews despised them and when they acted in accordance with the Lords instruction, the Gentiles gave more attention thus they preached the gospel to the Gentiles and when the Gentiles realized that the gospel could bring them in union with God, they were glad and happy.