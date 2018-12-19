Nathan Uzorma Protus
“Sir, I thank God for everything. I have concluded the second phase of the prayer as you instructed me. My husband had partial stroke without any history or trace of high blood pressure (BP), I knew it was an attack from enemies. I used the oil on my husband who had partial stroke and after the prayer; my husband is completely healed from it. I bless the name of the Lord…”
– Tina 08030710284
Dear Prof. Thanks a lot for the help I got from you last month. My village house was entered into by an unknown evil person who entered and planted charms. The charm claimed the life of my wife last year when she returned home and entered her compound; unknowingly to her she matched the charm and started complaining of serious leg pains which finally claimed her life after few weeks. This year again I have received another message from my brother that another charm was planted waiting for my arrival. When I informed you, I was instructed to order your oil which I did; my friend pastor had to go to my village from Lagos to anoint my house with the oil. After offering the prayer and anointing my house as you directed, he returned back to Lagos two weeks thereafter, my younger brother in Port Harcourt called to inform me that a man I took as my father was responsible for my woes and that he was the one who planted those charms. He said that the man was bitten by a venomous snake at night while returning from my house where he went to plant more charms. As he was shouting, the entire villagers gathered and before he passed on that same night, he confessed of been responsible for the death of my wife through the charms he planted in my compound. Sir, he also confessed that he went into my compound to plant more charms because I refused to give him money when he requested from me soon after my wife’s burial. That was the evil I committed. When I got this information from my brother, I visited home and saw things myself. Is no longer a story in my community… God has done it for me, I am most grateful to God for using you in my case…
– Chief Dike (contact withheld)
Anybody who does not know where he belongs to by destiny, will never know his destination in life; destiny is the key to success and destruction. Destiny is the power to control ones fate. This power is primordial in reality; the power that foreordains things is the power of God. According to cosmological verdict, destiny is the principle driver of human will and choice, yes; the principal will of choice is influenced internally. This may be opposed by various schools of thought but the reality is that those who oppose a particular truth may later be subsumed by the the same truth later in line with the principles of dynamism. Objectively and subjectively speaking, destiny is of God hence He said to prophet Jeremiah thus, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee, and before thou comest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained (destined) thee a prophet unto the nations” Jer. 1:5.
For your information God does not joke with destiny. He is the author of nature and the creator of the law of reproduction. God exercises control over ones destiny like the case of Jeremiah as we have noted. He approved, set apart and finally commissioned [destined] Jeremiah to perform his obligations as a prophet to Israel. Jeremiah had no knowledge of this until he was called by God. He may have thought of his mission as a prophet as being born of his will and desire. Jeremiah was able to fulfill his mission on earth under the auspices of divinity hence it was in accordance with his destiny.
I do hope you are aware that when ignorance studies vanity it produces error and when error conducts research on illusion it will produce irresistible heresies. However, in the minds of some Church leaders heresy may have taken the first position as a result of lack of divine knowledge and inspiration. As a result, I may be opposed here by a shepherd whose belly is his God. I know that when light comes in, darkness must flee; it is a natural and spiritual law. This exposition is made in the light of good spirit to enable he who has ears to hear. You may choose to receive it or react otherwise in view of your understanding. But one day, when spiritual maturity begins to set in, you will certainly appreciate The Reformer for saying the truth to you without pecuniary interest. Many people do not believe in ordination or destiny but proper analysis of it, reveals that it is not a thing to be ignored anyhow. Immutable investigation into it reveals that destiny is the motivator of choice of every individual. Anything done under the control of destiny must yield positive result to God’s glory.
God does things the way it pleases him. A biblical analysis in connection with destiny proves that God is the author of destiny. The Apostles knew of this during their time. When Paul and Barnabas went to Antioch in Pisidia to preach the good news, the Jews despised them and when they acted in accordance with the Lords instruction, the Gentiles gave more attention thus they preached the gospel to the Gentiles and when the Gentiles realized that the gospel could bring them in union with God, they were glad and happy.
The Bible reports thus, “And when the Gentiles heard this, they were glad, and glorified the word of the Lord and as many as were ordained to eternal life believed” Acts 13:48. Take note, “…and as many as were ordained to eternal life…” This statement shows that many people heard the gospel among the Gentiles but under the sway of destiny, the destined or ordained ones gave their lives to Christ. You can agree with me that the Gentiles who heard the gospel and were not destined to eternal life reacted otherwise. I can accept challenge here!
Consequently, the world in general loves a man and woman of good destiny. Do we blame the Gentiles who reacted negatively to the gospel? The Lord answers it thus, “Behold I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I [The Lord} have created the waster to destroy” Isa. 54:16. By virtue of the above, the waster was created to destroy. Nobody can ask God why because he knows the end from the beginning and the beginning from the end. The Lord further established that good and evil are the product of his works thus, “I [the Lord] form the light and create darkness, I make peace and create evil; I the Lord do all these things” Isa. 45:7. Dear reader, I hope you can make a conclusion at this point that God knows why everything happens on earth no wonder he urged us to give thanks to him in everything that happens to us.
During the ministry of Jesus Christ on earth, under divine oracle of destiny He affirmed thus: “…The son of man goeth as it was [destined] determined…” Luke 22:22. It becomes evident that everything that happens on earth is programmed by God directly or indirectly. One should endeavour to know his destiny so that ignorance will not determine his failures.
