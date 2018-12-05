In fact, I saw rottenness not only in the bones of the woman but on her face. The man of God very noble and ambitious started crying and left my office. Thereafter, the woman went and got her husband arrested by the police and later he was duly released. Based upon the above action, the man divorced the wife and consequently, gave her divorce certificate. Instead of committing fornication or adultery, the noble man of God decided to remarry and God being with him, he got a well meaning child of God that brought back hope and happiness to his life and ministry. Error and ignorance will call it sin but profound knowledge cum divine understanding into spirituality will call it wisdom hence the negative trait of a dog has made the boat in conducive for it. The Bible urges, “Be ye not as the horse, or as the mule, which have no understanding, whose mouth must be held in with bit and bridle, lest they come near unto thee”. Ps.32:9. The man who divorces his wife out of biblical reasons and engages himself in secret promiscuous life incurs God’s wrath than the man who thereafter, gets married to his true destined wife; don’t forget in two “evils” there is a lesser or “better” one. The major root of divorce is lack of compatibility. Do you know that in human existence there are people you cannot change no matter your divine effort? This is consequent upon their wrong volition imbedded in the mystery of destiny revolving around the orbit of divine cosmological constellation or what I may call “WILL OF LIFE”. Consequently, there are persons that are destined not to get married in line with their destiny and any who mistakenly marries such person, will only hope on the Law of Moses as his or her final solution and consolation.

During the earthly ministry of Christ, he met with a man who in line with his destiny of destruction was unable to change. Yes, Jesus met with such a person during his ministry, by name Judas. Judas love of money and gold opened a wrong calendar of history for him. He had the opportunity to change and to make an alternative choice but because he was acting under destiny he valued gold than the Saviour. Jesus made us know via his prayer that Judas was destined for that purpose now hear the Lord, “While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name, those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition that the scripture might be fulfilled”. John 17:12. You can now understand that Judas acting under the sway of his oracle of destiny preferred error to truth, gold to life and money to love. Be informed that there are many people on earth having a similar destiny like that of Judas in diverse ways; even in the aspect of marriage, too. If you marry such a woman as a wife, the only way to console yourself will be through divorce. Such wives do not last in the hands of men no matter the efforts that are made. They must go as the son of perdition to fulfill their destiny. Christ taught, “Strive to enter in at the straight gate, for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able”. Luke 13:24. I do not intend to discuss salvation and destiny here but suffice it to say that the above biblical portion simply connotes the fact that those who are not children of light making effort to be part of light. Invariably, those who are not the children of the kingdom may try to enter but shall not be able. Paul re-emphasized thus: “For those He did for know, He also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his son that he might be the first born among many brethren”. Rom 8:29. So there are people you cannot change no matter how much effort that you make. When you marry such a person as a wife or husband, the Law of Moses will finally become your consolation. I don’t encourage divorce. But bear in mind that every son or daughter of perdition must fulfill his or her oracle of life. There are wives that their husbands cannot do without them; there are also husbands that their wives cannot do without them. Wisdom the Bible says is better than weapons of warfare.