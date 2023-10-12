HIGH blood pressure, also known, as
hypertension is a condition when the
pressure on the arteries and blood ves- sels becomes too high and the arterial
wall becomes distorted causing extra
stress on the heart. Simply put, it is a
disease in which blood flows through
blood vessels and arteries at higher
than normal pressures. Hypertension
is a highly common condition which
isn’t just a problem in and of itself, but
also leads to other dangerous health
conditions, including stroke, heart at- tack, chronic heart failure, diabetes and
kidney disease – which is why you need
to pay attention if you have high blood
pressure symptoms.
When blood pressure is measured,
there are two numbers that result,
which measures two different pres- sures. The top number is systolic pres- sure, the blood pressure when the heart
beats while pumping blood. The second
or bottom number is diastolic pressure,
the blood pressure when the heart is at
rest between beats.
Blood pressure ranges include:
* Normal: less than 120/80
* Prehypertension: 120-139/80-89
* Stage 1 high blood pressure: 140-
159/90-99
* Stage 2 high blood pressure: 160
and above/100 and above.
Some people with high blood pres- sure or hypertension have no symp- toms, even when their blood pressure
readings reach dangerously high levels.
In fact, there are still people who may
not even check their blood pressures for
a whole year, let alone knowing if he or
she has it. Dangerous, isn’t it? Howev- er, some of the warning signs for very
high blood pressure may include chest
pains, confusion, headaches, ear noise
or buzzing, irregular heartbeat, nose- bleeds, tiredness or vision changes.
Causes and risk factors of high
blood pressure include:
A high salt diet – including sodium
processed, canned and over salted foods
you make by yourself. Too much salt or
sodium in your diet causes your body
to retain more fluid, which increases
blood pressure.
Low potassium in your diet- potas- sium is a mineral that helps balance the
sodium content of your body’s cells.
And so, a diet low in this mineral may
cause too much sodium to accumulate
in your blood stream.
Sugar-high sugar consumption con- tributes to high blood pressure. Stud- ies have even shown that sugar intake
might be more concerning than salt in- take when it comes to high blood pres- sure.
Trans fats and omega-6 fats- these
fats increase inflammation and blood
pressure and are found in packaged
foods and conventional meats.
Too much alcohol- daily consump- tion of alcohol more than necessary
may affect blood pressure negatively.
Alcohol narrows arteries and excessive
intakes over time, can damage your heart.
Family history – high blood pres- sure tends to run in families.
Age-high blood pressure risk in- creases as age increases. It is more
common in men through the age of
45. Women are more likely to develop
high blood pressure after age 65.
Excessive weight-the higher your
body weight, the more blood you need
to supply oxygen and nutrients to
your tissues. As the volume of blood
circulated through your blood vessels
increases, so does the pressure on your
artery walls and your blood pressure.
Certain chronic conditions- also
may increase your risk of high blood
pressure, such as kidney disease, dia- betes and sleep apnea.
Emotional stress, caffeine, smok- ing, inactivity, birth control pills and
heavy-metal poisoning are also caus- ative factors of hypertension.
You can start improving your
blood pressure symptoms today
with these few following natural
remedies:
Bryophyllum pinnatum (African
never die, oda- opue, abamoda) –
chew two large leaves with half of a
medium sized onions 2 X daily.
Gongronema latifolium (utazi)-
balances blood circulation, lowers
elevated blood pressures, strengthens
the heart, and lowers high choles- terol. Chew about 2 leaves daily. You
can also use the leaves to make tea as
infusions or add to soups, stews, and
sauces. While it adds flavor and aroma
to your meals, your heart health would
be greatly improved.
Garlic- is a powerful natural vaso- dilator that you need to include in your
diet. Studies have shown that aged
garlic reduces peripheral and central
blood pressure in patients with uncon- trolled hypertension. It also has the
potential to improve arterial stiffness,
inflammation and other cardiovascu- lar markers in patients with elevated
levels. You can purchase your aged
garlic from natural health pharmacy
stores. 2-3 cloves of fresh garlic diced
and swallowed with a cup of water
may also be beneficial. Take this once
or twice a day and follow up immedi- ately by eating tomato or fresh leaves
of bitter leaf, if you are bothered by
the garlic smell.
Ficus exasperata (sand paper,
epin, asisa) – decoction of fresh or dry
leaves for 45 minutes and allowed to
cool. Take a tumbler 2 X daily. The
dry leaves may also be powdered and
taken as infusion – 1 teaspoonful 2 X
daily.
Lantana camara (wild sage, ewon
adogo)- this herb has a great minty
taste and will knock down high blood
pressures. Infusion of dry powdered
leaves is taken 1 teaspoonful 2-3 X
daily.
Hibiscus sabdariffa (zobo) – hot
infusion of the whole or powdered ca- lyx. 1 Tsp – 1 Tbsp 2x daily.
Persea americana (avocado pear) – boil a few leaves with those of fruit
(Terminalia catapa) for 45 minutes.
Take 1 tumbler 2X daily. The seeds
of avocado are also highly beneficial.
Cut a few, sun dry and powderise. It is
said to be a good heart tonic and may
also help prevent stroke and lower
cholesterol. Next time you take avo- cado fruit, save the seed and you may
be on your way to saving your heart!
In addition to the above remedies,
there are lifestyle changes you should
make in order to reverse high blood
pressure:
Try as much as possible to remove
stress, unhealthy diet and restrict salt
in the diet. Endeavor to engage in
some form of physical activity and/or
exercise and stay hydrated.