HIGH blood pressure, also known, as

hypertension is a condition when the

pressure on the arteries and blood ves- sels becomes too high and the arterial

wall becomes distorted causing extra

stress on the heart. Simply put, it is a

disease in which blood flows through

blood vessels and arteries at higher

than normal pressures. Hypertension

is a highly common condition which

isn’t just a problem in and of itself, but

also leads to other dangerous health

conditions, including stroke, heart at- tack, chronic heart failure, diabetes and

kidney disease – which is why you need

to pay attention if you have high blood

pressure symptoms.

When blood pressure is measured,

there are two numbers that result,

which measures two different pres- sures. The top number is systolic pres- sure, the blood pressure when the heart

beats while pumping blood. The second

or bottom number is diastolic pressure,

the blood pressure when the heart is at

rest between beats.

Blood pressure ranges include:

* Normal: less than 120/80

* Prehypertension: 120-139/80-89

* Stage 1 high blood pressure: 140-

159/90-99

* Stage 2 high blood pressure: 160

and above/100 and above.

Some people with high blood pres- sure or hypertension have no symp- toms, even when their blood pressure

readings reach dangerously high levels.

In fact, there are still people who may

not even check their blood pressures for

a whole year, let alone knowing if he or

she has it. Dangerous, isn’t it? Howev- er, some of the warning signs for very

high blood pressure may include chest

pains, confusion, headaches, ear noise

or buzzing, irregular heartbeat, nose- bleeds, tiredness or vision changes.

Causes and risk factors of high

blood pressure include:

A high salt diet – including sodium

processed, canned and over salted foods

you make by yourself. Too much salt or

sodium in your diet causes your body

to retain more fluid, which increases

blood pressure.

Low potassium in your diet- potas- sium is a mineral that helps balance the

sodium content of your body’s cells.

And so, a diet low in this mineral may

cause too much sodium to accumulate

in your blood stream.

Sugar-high sugar consumption con- tributes to high blood pressure. Stud- ies have even shown that sugar intake

might be more concerning than salt in- take when it comes to high blood pres- sure.

Trans fats and omega-6 fats- these

fats increase inflammation and blood

pressure and are found in packaged

foods and conventional meats.

Too much alcohol- daily consump- tion of alcohol more than necessary

may affect blood pressure negatively.

Alcohol narrows arteries and excessive

intakes over time, can damage your heart.

Family history – high blood pres- sure tends to run in families.

Age-high blood pressure risk in- creases as age increases. It is more

common in men through the age of

45. Women are more likely to develop

high blood pressure after age 65.

Excessive weight-the higher your

body weight, the more blood you need

to supply oxygen and nutrients to

your tissues. As the volume of blood

circulated through your blood vessels

increases, so does the pressure on your

artery walls and your blood pressure.

Certain chronic conditions- also

may increase your risk of high blood

pressure, such as kidney disease, dia- betes and sleep apnea.

Emotional stress, caffeine, smok- ing, inactivity, birth control pills and

heavy-metal poisoning are also caus- ative factors of hypertension.

You can start improving your

blood pressure symptoms today

with these few following natural

remedies:

Bryophyllum pinnatum (African

never die, oda- opue, abamoda) –

chew two large leaves with half of a

medium sized onions 2 X daily.

Gongronema latifolium (utazi)-

balances blood circulation, lowers

elevated blood pressures, strengthens

the heart, and lowers high choles- terol. Chew about 2 leaves daily. You

can also use the leaves to make tea as

infusions or add to soups, stews, and

sauces. While it adds flavor and aroma

to your meals, your heart health would

be greatly improved.

Garlic- is a powerful natural vaso- dilator that you need to include in your

diet. Studies have shown that aged

garlic reduces peripheral and central

blood pressure in patients with uncon- trolled hypertension. It also has the

potential to improve arterial stiffness,

inflammation and other cardiovascu- lar markers in patients with elevated

levels. You can purchase your aged

garlic from natural health pharmacy

stores. 2-3 cloves of fresh garlic diced

and swallowed with a cup of water

may also be beneficial. Take this once

or twice a day and follow up immedi- ately by eating tomato or fresh leaves

of bitter leaf, if you are bothered by

the garlic smell.

Ficus exasperata (sand paper,

epin, asisa) – decoction of fresh or dry

leaves for 45 minutes and allowed to

cool. Take a tumbler 2 X daily. The

dry leaves may also be powdered and

taken as infusion – 1 teaspoonful 2 X

daily.

Lantana camara (wild sage, ewon

adogo)- this herb has a great minty

taste and will knock down high blood

pressures. Infusion of dry powdered

leaves is taken 1 teaspoonful 2-3 X

daily.

Hibiscus sabdariffa (zobo) – hot

infusion of the whole or powdered ca- lyx. 1 Tsp – 1 Tbsp 2x daily.

Persea americana (avocado pear) – boil a few leaves with those of fruit

(Terminalia catapa) for 45 minutes.

Take 1 tumbler 2X daily. The seeds

of avocado are also highly beneficial.

Cut a few, sun dry and powderise. It is

said to be a good heart tonic and may

also help prevent stroke and lower

cholesterol. Next time you take avo- cado fruit, save the seed and you may

be on your way to saving your heart!

In addition to the above remedies,

there are lifestyle changes you should

make in order to reverse high blood

pressure:

Try as much as possible to remove

stress, unhealthy diet and restrict salt

in the diet. Endeavor to engage in

some form of physical activity and/or

exercise and stay hydrated.