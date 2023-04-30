From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, has condemned the continuous attacks and persecution of the church in the country by terrorists saying 12 parishes under his watch are currently under siege.

Bishop Anagbe disclosed this during the 2023 Laity Week celebration at God The Father of All Mankind Parish, Makurdi.

His Lordship who regretted the persecution meted out on the church by terrorists especially in Benue said the attacks have resulted in the death of many priests, Reverend Sisters and thousands of lay faithful.

According to him, within the last eight years, Makurdi Diocese has lost 12 parishes to attacks by terrorists, with death of many priests and hundreds of lay faithful recorded.

He named the parishes as Our lady of Consolation Parish, Agan, Sacred Heart Udei, St Michael Yogbo, St James Jimba, St Peters Agagbe, St Michael Yagba, St Francis Daudu, Yelwata Parish, Aondona, Umenger Gbajimba and Torkura

He, however, urged Christians to continue to project the gospel of God to all the nooks and crannies of the state and beyond for the salvation of mankind and to attract eternal life.

Bishop Anagbe in his homily themed ”Core Responsibility”, urged the lay faithful to practice their Catholic faith everywhere they find themselves, irrespective of the challenges and persecutions saying Christianity is not a showoff but a way of life.

He admonished the congregation to accept tribulations that accompany their faith and live up to the responsibilities assigned them by the church.

President of the Laity Council, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Sir Andrew Njie, said the occasion was put together to mark the end of Laity week 2023, to present the council Cathedraticum to Bishop and to appreciate icons and some pillars of the Church.

Njie said during the event, funds will be raised to assist the council purchase of a Bus while deserving members of the public including state Governor Samuel Ortom, were honoured for their contributions to the church.