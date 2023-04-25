From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Labour Party (LP) in Benue State has announced the killing of its ward chairman for Edikwu council ward, in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr Nathaniel Ochoche.

Our correspondent gathered that Ochoche was killed in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen militia in Ankpali village, Edikwu District of Apa Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to be among the four mourners who were killed, last weekend while returning from a burial.

Confirming the report to our correspondent in Makurdi, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kengkeng Ati, who spoke on the phone, said the report was true.

Ati said the deceased “Comrade Ochoche Nathaniel was the Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman of the party in Apa LGA.

“He was murdered on Friday by Fulani herdsmen. It was reported in Apa police station,” he said.

A statement by Mr Tersoo Orbunde, also a secretary of the party described his death as a rude shock saying “Until his death, Ochoche was a consummate party man, who worked assiduously hard for the growth of his community, constituency and country both in words and works.

“The Benue State Executive Committee of the Labour Party sends its deepest condolence to the wife, children and the entire family members of the deceased over this terrible and unfortunate incident.

“As a party, with people centred programme, we condemn in its totality the continuous callous acts of armed Fulani militia.

“We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments, and all relevant authorities and stakeholders to rise up to the occasion of protecting the lives and properties of the people and stop the unwarranted killings by suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, said the command was yet to receive such a report.