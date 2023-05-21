From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly killed six persons in Apa Local Government Area of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that the herdsmen attacked Akpete community of Apa LGA Saturday evening when the villagers were settling in to rest for the day.

A local who doesn’t want to be named also stated that the attackers invaded Ole Abulu village in Agatu LGA and raped a women on Sunday.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue state Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get a report.

A former Vice Chairman of Agatu LGA, Anthony Ikwulono confirmed the attack saying “Yes they are killing people in Apa. As I speak with you, killings are going on and people are running away for their dear lives.

Also speaking, Barrister Eche Akpoko who hails from Apa LGA described the attacks on Apa as perennial.

“It’s a continuous thing as I told you people at a press conference. It’s a very sad development. Yesterday, they attacked Akpete at about 6pm.

“By this morning, the number of casualties stand at six but we are not definite about the number yet as they keep discovering corpses from corners, bushes.

As this morning, (Sunday), the report, I got was that they have discovered six corpses,” he said.