Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen militia, have killed six persons, including three members of the State Community Volunteer Guards, (SCVG), in Guma Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

The six persons were killed Tuesday night when the herdsmen attacked Tse Gyer/Ayem in Mbawa Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, who who spoke to newsmen in Daudu, headquarters of Guma LGA, on Wednesday, said the deceased guards are Timothy Mbawa, Igber Sunday and Aondowase Asema.

Others include Akombo Igyever, Sunday Semaka and Aloysius Ayua.

Shior said several persons who have been displaced have been taken to the existing IDP camps in Daudu and Ukpiam.

Confirming the attack, Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Lt Col. Paul Hemba rtd told newsmen on phone that three members of the State Volunteer Guards and a hunter who were on a joint patrol with policemen were killed.

“Three members of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, and a hunter were killed yesterday (Tuesday) by suspected bandits while on a joint patrol with policemen.

“They were ambushed by armed herdsmen between Ortese and Ngban villages.

He said the corpse of one hunter has also been recovered alongside the bodies of the Volunteers Guards members” saying that the armed herders went away with weapons and handsets belonging to the deceased.

“They (armed herders) have been calling to claim that the government in the state promised to give them land in the area to settle and graze,” Hemba said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the report.

The District head of Mbanyiar community in Guma LGA, Chief Oliver Kahachado, has appealed to the federal government to rise up to its responsibility of securing lives and property by sending adequate security to Benue state and Guma LGA especially.

Kahachado who noted that they are farmers, said ,”it is a disgrace that non of us can go to our homes or farmlands. None of us are from Daudu town but we have left our villages to live in Daudu town. As the rainy season has come, nobody can go to the farm. Those who went yesterday, Tuesday, were killed, six of them.

“We have been appealing to the federal government through our governor Samuel Ortom, but we have not seen any change. We are again appealing to our president, Mohammadu Buhari to send Security to come down and defend us.

“In Daudu alone, you see IDPs camp 1, 2 and three. Others are sleeping in uncompleted buildings. When the rains come, they suffer from it. All our schools are not functioning, all the schools in Mbawa, Ashiriu, Mbagwen, Mbabai, Mbadwen, Uvir are closed. All the teachers and their pupils are in the IDP camps because of the attacks.

“So we are begging the federal government to come to our aid,” he said.