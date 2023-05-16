From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have attacked communities in Apa and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State, killing 10 victims.

Sources from the areas told newsmen in Makurdi that while four persons were killed in Apa LGA, six others were killed in Gwer West LGA.

National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Barrister Eche Akpoko, said three villages were attacked on Friday/Saturday by suspected herdsmen including Akpanta, Ochumeko and Ijaha villages.

According to him, “Akpanta and Ogwuji villages were burnt down and the attackers killed three people at Ijaha village.

Also speaking, the Ter Makurdi, Chief Vincent Aule also stated the herders killed six persons in Ucheen, a community of Gwer West while one person fell and died on seeing his relatives’ dead bodies.

“Yes, it happened in Ucheen village, after Adaka, a border community in Makurdi. They came yesterday, Monday, at 2:30 am and killed about six people.

“They killed one woman, her husband and their child. They were sleeping when they came and killed three of them.

“Then they also killed three other persons. There is one other person who also died. A man who was related to this husband and wife. He came that morning and saw them lying on the ground, he fell down and died. They took him to the hospital but he later died,” he said.

Chief Aule who said he visited the area, Tuesday morning, in the company of the police, described the attack as a pathetic sight.

“There was no issue with these people but they have been coming there to attack the people. We have reported to the Commissioner of Police and the security adviser,” Aule said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in Ucheen saying five persons were killed.

He said policemen have been detailed to the area and their corpses deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi. He said the investigation is ongoing.

She was however not able to confirm the attacks in Apa LGA.