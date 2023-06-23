From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Contrary to widespread speculations that he would quash the open grazing prohibition law, Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has warned trouble makers to keep off Benue land saying the anti open grazing law is still in existence in the state and must be respected by all.

This was part of resolutions at the end of the security council meeting held in Government House, Makurdi on 22nd June, 2023.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Thursday evening, Governor Alia said after painstaking deliberations, the state has decided that it would not condone open grazing in the state and warned everyone to obey the law.

a multi sectoral approach would be used in tackling insecurity in the state.

Alia who spoke theough his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo in companynof some security personnel, said “A Sub-Committee of the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security Services, the Traditional Rulers, NAPTITP, Immigration, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, (BLGCA) and Office of the Security Adviser to head the team, was set up to identify the heads of the Fulani Herders and report back to the Security Council in three weeks.

The meeting also resolved that “all stakeholders should note that the Anti-open grazing law is still in existence in Benue State and all must respect this fact and abide by the law.

While stating that no single approach should be adopted but two or more including dialogue approach, the Governor urged stakeholders in the various sectors to ensure enforcement of the Anti open grazing Law as it has come to stay.

The meeting also resolved that “That all the stakeholders especially the law enforcement agents should show sincerity in the implementation/enforcement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law currently in place in the State.

“That emphasis now should be on prevention of attack by the armed/criminal Herders rather than the reactionary approach.”

It also harped on the need to have peaceful environment for the IDPs to return to their ancestral homes.

The meetingnalso mandated the Chief of Staff to liaise with the Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, to look at the report on the boundary issue between Ohimini and Otukpo LGAs as discussed in the previous meeting.

The meeting also stated there should be no rustling of cattle’s in the State as offenders would have themselves to blame.