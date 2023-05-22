From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Barely 24 hours after herdsmen attacked and killed six people in Apa, Local Government Area (LGA), another group of herdsmen attacked Iye Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on the evening of Sunday, May 21, killing over 17 people and injuring several others.

The invaders also burnt down many houses in the community.

According to reports from the area, the 17 corpses burnt beyond recognition including women and children have been recovered.

The report said there are indications that the figures may likely rise as the search was still ongoing at the time of filing this report on Monday.

According to locals, the attack occurred on Iye market day when people were busy trading.

Confirming the incident, the Security Secretary, Guma LGA, Christopher Waku, said “18 people were killed at Iye village in Guma LGA yesterday between 6 – 7 pm. The village is after the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.”

Meanwhile, the police in the state have also confirmed the attack. In a text message, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, said “Incident confirmed. 7 corpses were recovered and one of the attackers died during the attack.”

This is one in a series of similar attacks by armed herdsmen who have waged a relentless war against the people of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that In the last two months, more than 300 people have been killed in Benue State as a result of herdsmen attacks.