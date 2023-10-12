From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Engineer Chris Obiorah has assured the residents of Nnewi community that the task of keeping the environment clean is a task that must be done.

Engr Obiorah gave the assurance, yesterday in his office when he was presented with a complaint that the enforcers of environmental sanitation in the industrial community had been accused of applying excessive force and extortion in executing their job.

But the TC Chairman said such a complaint had come to his table for the first time, adding that the Council Area had always given its taskforce members the necessary orientation to be civil in the execution of their duties.

“Our sanitation people are principally meant to keep Nnewi clean, to make the environment habitable by all. We keep telling people to stop dumping refuse on drainages to avoid blocking free flow of the flood and other environmental hazards. But a lot of people do not comply and when the taskforce members apply little pressure, people begin to complain.

“We go on air and use other news media to sensitize the residents, yet many don’t justify our effort. Sometimes we charge offenders to court to serve as a deterrent so that people can do the needful. But in all these we make sure that nobody is punished for an offence not committed. So, those complaints are uncalled for, “he said.

He appealed that residents should use designated places and dumpsites to help the Council Area keep Nnewi clean.

In another development, Engr Obiorah disclosed that his administration would soon roll out skill acquisition programme for the unemployed youth in Nnewi to ensure that every youth is busy.

He said the Council had also contemplated an arrangement to organize a seminar with relevant bodies to sensitize the youth on the dangers of consumption of hard drugs. He said the seminars would be targeted at those who were main consumers of the substances and their dealers.