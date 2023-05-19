From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on development partners to help improve Nigeria’s political parties through capacity building.

IPAC National Chairman Sani Yabagi made the appeal when the council met with representatives of the Chinese Embassy, International Republican Institute (IRI), and the National Planning Commission.

Yabagi said IPAC, an umbrella body of political parties, was committed to promoting good governance and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) stated that Nigeria could not tackle poverty, hunger and gender inequalities without being committed to achieving SDGs.

According to him, IPAC plans to monitor the progress of the 36 governors-elect on achieving SDGs through the Peer Review Mechanism.

He said the mechanism would help ensure the governors were held accountable for their actions.

“The only way we can make our governors perform is to interact with them and get them to buy into the SDG goals. We are also trying to see how we can make that tier of government become more people-oriented by way of delivering on their mandate to improve the welfare and security of the people,” he said.

He added that IPAC was committed to implementing strategies that would hold the legislature accountable and ensure that it delivered on its mandate of making laudable laws for the country.

He said: “We believe that we need to improve on the system because there is no way we can deal with the issues of poverty (and) grow our economy other than to put our elected members to be on their toes.”