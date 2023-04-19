From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Several pro-democratic Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), on Wednesday, officially endorsed Hon Yusuf Gagdi for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.

The groups, on the platform of the Nigeria Unity Project (Nup), a coalition of 500 Pro-Democracy CSOs in Nigeria at a press briefing in Abuja, said Gagdi is a reliable and competent lawmaker with all it takes to lead the Federal House of Representatives.

The Convener of the Conference, Okwa Dan, in his speech, noted that the 43-year-old lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State is a unifier that would bring his expertise to bear in ensuring the unity of the lower chamber, as well as eliciting the necessary support for the executive arm of government in the governance process in the country.

According to him, “As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we are constrained to lend our voice to the debate on the suitability of candidates for the speakership of the 10th Assembly because it is of utmost importance that we get it right with the leadership of the National Assembly.

“The name Hon Yusuf Gagdi has continually rang a bell in the race for the speakership of the Federal House of Representatives. It didn’t come as a surprise to lovers of democracy because he has exhibited a passion and commitment to the Nigerian Project’s success during his political career, culminating in his election as a member of the Federal House of Representatives.

“Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is a legislator and a leader whose grasp of issues surpasses his age. He is a reliable and competent lawmaker with all it takes to lead the Federal House of Representatives, given his cosmopolitan nature and the tremendous respect he commands from colleagues, party leaders and other concerned stakeholders.

“There is no doubt that Hon Yusuf Gagdi is a pacesetter whose contributions on the floor of the Federal House of Representatives have been noteworthy and indeed worthy of emulation. He has sponsored bills that got presidential assent as a first-time Federal House of Representatives lawmaker. This is aside from his laudable achievements as a member and Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

“Hon Yusuf Gagdi is a lesson in leadership. It reinforces our stance that leadership is not about age, ethnicity or religion. It is about capacity, experience and competence, all of which Hon Yusuf Gagdi has exhibited on several fronts and occasions.

“The Nigerian Unity Project is endorsing Hon Yusuf Gagdi for the speakership position because, from the list of lawmakers that have indicated an interest in the position, none of them could match the enviable records of Hon Yusuf Gagdi in several areas, such as a passion for serving the people, commitment to the Nigerian Project, loyalty to the party and the constituted authorities, and his broad disposition to issues of national concern.

The coalition appealed for the support of relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian project to lend their support to the candidacy of Gagdi in our quest for a better Nigeria that everyone would be proud of.