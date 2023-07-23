Committed to affordable, dependable, accessible insurance

By Henry Uche, Lagos

Heirs General Insurance (HGI) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, recently launched multiple digital channels, making insurance transactions easier for its customers, and simplifying access to insurance for prospective policyholders.

In a statement received from the Heirs, the mobile and digital channels include a chatbot named ‘Prince’ which instantly resolves customer’s inquiries; a USSD channel *1100# for Heirs Life, and mobile apps: ‘Simple Life’, by Heirs Life Assurance, and ‘Simple Protect’ by Heirs General Insurance, both available in the web.

In line with its ‘Simple Life’ promise, Heirs said the products demonstrate the company’s promise of superior value to customers and quick and accessible service geared towards driving financial inclusion for everyone. “These channels directly tackle the challenge of low insurance penetration across Nigeria, opening the industry to new customers, who require protection for their assets and financial security for their loved ones.

“Using mobile and web apps called ‘Simple Life’ and ‘Simple Protect’ respectively, customers can open new policies, manage existing policies, file claims, and get instant support, right from their phones at any time of the day, without visiting an office or speaking to an agent”

The Group affirmed that with the Chatbot, Prince; customers get instant, personalised insurance service virtually, twenty-four hours a day, noting that, ‘Prince’ enables seamless and effortless service for existing and potential customers of Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life.

“Heirs Life unveiled USSD code *1100# to deepen insurance penetration. The code will allow Heirs Life to reach millions of customers in need of savings and life insurance plans, expanding its reach to remote areas traditionally excluded from financial services. This code also provides faster access for existing customers to manage their policies”

Commenting, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business. At Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life, we are committed to driving inclusion across the country. We believe every Nigerian deserves a backup in times of need and with these new channels, we are assuring customers of coverage as they go about their daily lives. The simple life is here.” she assured.