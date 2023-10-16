By Henry Uche, Lagos

In a resolute effort to combat corruption and promote transparency in Nigeria, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) embarked on a crucial advocacy visit to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The visit, led by Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman of HEDA, aimed to establish a collaborative effort between the anti-corruption group and UNODC to bolster the fight against corruption.

The HEDA delegation presented meticulously crafted policy briefs, stemming from the Two-Day Anti-Corruption Conference held in July, along with other extensive research conducted by the organisation.

The proposed partnership between HEDA and UNODC aims to engage a diverse range of stakeholders in the fight against corruption and actively consider the recommendations contained within the policy briefs.

At the visit, Suraju emphasised the depth of research and the careful development of the policy briefs. These comprehensive documents are organised into five distinct sections, each addressing critical sectors: Anti-Corruption and Law Enforcement Agencies; Media and Civil Society Organisations; Presidency and Federal Ministry of Justice; Nigerian Judiciary; and the Parliament; stressed the need to address emerging issues, foster public discourse, and stimulate debates based on the content of these briefs.

Suraju underlined the importance of enhanced coordination and oversight of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies in the execution of their duties, a facet that has often been lacking and entangled in political considerations.

Discussions during the visit covered a wide array of significant topics. These included the effective implementation of the Proceeds Of Crime (Recovery And Management) Act, 2022, challenges faced by anti-corruption agencies, the Parliament and the Judiciary, and the role of the Ministry of Justice in supervising asset recovery processes.

The anti-corruption advocate also expressed concerns regarding the involvement of the previous administration in asset recovery management for personal interests, which had compromised transparency and accountability in the fight against financial crimes.

On its part, Country Director of UNODC, Dr Oliver Stolpe, acknowledged HEDA’s unwavering dedication to combating corruption. He highlighted concerns about the current state of the system and emphasised the potential for transformation under the leadership of a committed Chief Justice capable of driving judicial reforms.

HEDA’s advocacy visit to UNODC represents a pivotal step in the ongoing battle against corruption in Nigeria. The presentation of meticulously researched policy briefs and the productive discussions with UNODC representatives underscores a shared commitment to combating corruption and promoting accountability in the nation.

The collaboration between HEDA and UNODC offers hope for a future marked by transparency and responsible governance. UNODC has pledged to review the policy briefs and further engage HEDA on strategies for promoting these recommendations.

The visit was attended by key figures from UNODC, including Country Director Oliver Stolpe, Coordinator of the Anti-Corruption Unit, Princess Chifero, and Head of the Integrity and Health Department, Muchaneta Mundopa. HEDA’s delegation includes; Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, Legal Officer Cecilia Ogwuche, and Tonye Dapa, Programme Officer of the West African Bar Association.