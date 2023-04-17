From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Campaign for Democracy South East zone (CD) and the Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’Foundation (HURIDE) have asked the British Government to apologise to Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate for his illegal detention at Heathrow Airport and discipline their immigration officials involved in the embarrassment of the most cleanest person in Nigeria.

The groups alleged that the latest development at Heathrow airport has confirmed British Government’s conspiracy to continue to sustain bad cum obnoxious and corrupt leadership in Nigeria.

In a statement by the South East chairman of the CD and Executive Director of HURIDE, Dede Uzor queried how anybody could impersonate Obi in a sophisticated society like Britain where technology is top-notch.

They said Obi has lived in Great Britain for almost 20 years, was a Governor of Anambra State in Nigeria and he is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party that contested the 2023 Presidential election.

The groups said that during the presidential campaigns Obi appeared virtually in all the major British media and at Chatham House in London, wondering how British security personnel pretend not to know the identity of Obi.

“We are tempted to believe that Britain is playing out a script jointly with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Government of Nigeria that allegedly manipulated the just concluded Presidential 2023 election to embarrass and muzzle Obi who is in Court to retrieve his mandate. It is unfortunate!.

“It is time British Government should leave Nigeria alone. They have been part of Nigeria’s problem since the colonial era, undermining its attempt to have honest and good leadership” rights’ groups warned.