From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to encourage healthy living, the Dominican University, Ibadan has announced a fitness walk scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17.

According to the school management, the walk, which is themed “Walk for a Healthy Nation” will start at Periwinkle Estate, Freedom Way in Lekki, Lagos, and culminate at Amore Gardens, Lekki.

The “Walk for a Healthy Nation” is an initiative by the institution that is aimed at encouraging healthy living among the academic community and the public.

This exercise, according to the school, presents an excellent opportunity for students, staff, and members of the community to come together in support of healthy living.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi, in a statement expressed enthusiasm, stating that the university believes in the all-round development of students and staff.

“This walk signifies our commitment to promoting physical exercise and healthy living, fostering a culture of all-round wellbeing within our academic community.”

Ekwuazi added that the exercise was in line with the university’s long-standing dedication to the development of the whole person.

“It serves as a celebration of Dominican University’s rich history and its ongoing efforts to promote physical exercise and a healthy lifestyle,” he added.