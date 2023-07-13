Targets 120 hernia, goitre patients for surgery

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government in conjunction with the Ajose Foundation, the pet project of the First Lady of the state, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has commenced seven-day free surgical operations for residents of the state.

The free medical programme tagged “Ogun State Healthcare Outreach Surgical Mission” with the support of a group of doctors and surgeons from the United States of America (USA), would carry out free surgical procedures for 120 patients suffering from hernia, thyroid mass (goitre) and lumps.

Speaking with newsmen after visiting the beneficiaries of the outreach and inspecting surgical procedures carried out at the modular theatre of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Mrs. Abiodun, expressed satisfaction at the successful outcome of the surgical operations.

She explained that the free medical outreach was meant to provide succour and qualitative healthcare to the less privileged who cannot afford to foot the high medical bill for the treatment of their medical conditions.

While commending the team of surgeons and doctors from the USA under Neykar Foundation as well the support provided by medical personnel of the OOUTH headed by the Chief Medical Director, Oluwabunmi Fatungase, Mrs Bamidele, disclosed that over 100 people selected from Sagamu and its environs would benefit from the ongoing programme, adding that more residents of the state would be captured during the next outreach scheduled for October this year.

The CMD of the OOUTH, Dr. Fatungase, lauded the Office of the Wife of the Governor and the medical team from America, for facilitating the surgical operations for the people free of charge.

She pointed out that the support being provided by the OOUTH for the outreach has enhanced skills transfer between the two teams, especially in the area of surgery and anaesthetics.

Fatungase, however, disclosed that the next medical mission will focus on surgery for pediatric ailments, glaucoma and other eye-related diseases.

The First Lady later visited Aiyepe-Ijebu in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state, where free diabetes, HIV and blood pressure checkups were carried out for the people, as part of the 7-day medical mission.