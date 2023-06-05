From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Health workers under the umbrella of Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) have suspended their proposed nationwide strike to demand improved condition of service.

The decision to suspend was taken after a meeting of JOHESU officials with the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in Abuja, on Monday.

JOHESU National Vice President, Obinna Ogbonna, confirmed the development on Monday evening.