From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Health workers, under the umbrella of Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU), have suspended their proposed nationwide strike to demand improved condition of service.

The decision to suspend was taken after a meeting of JOHESU officials with the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in Abuja, yesterday.

JOHESU National Vice President, Obinna Ogbonna, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said the strike had been suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with the president.

He said the health workers “called a meeting shortly after meeting with the president and decided to call off the strike and gave a 21-day timeline to the government.

“We met with President Tinubu at the villa earlier today (Monday), and he pleaded with us to give him the benefit of the doubt that he will resolve the matters amicably to our own benefit and positive results.

“The congress considered his plea and also said we should give a 21-day timeline to assess progress and commitment of state actors in resolving the issues.”

It was also reported that President Tinubu also promised to champion a course that will herald improved health care services, as well as the welfare of the workers.