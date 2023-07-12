From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, on Tuesday, held its maiden matriculation with 526 students admitted to study different health- related courses.

It was gathered that 7,421 candidates applied to study in the university, but only 526 were admitted, perhaps, due to limitations in infrastructural and academic facilities.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, in his remarks, at the matriculation ceremony, congratulated the students for being the pioneer set of students in the school.

He challenged the students to be impactful, and ensure they can compete favorably with their peers in the world of research and health care delivery.

The VC said, ”It is our hope that your training in this institution will not only make you outstanding scholars and professionals, but will also inculcate in you the character that goes with your intended professional callings.

”You are, therefore, encouraged to be diligent in your studies and maintain good character at all times.”

Prof. Lasis told the university community that his target is to develop the institution into a world class university in the areas of health, nutrition and medical sciences, and contribute significantly to building national preparedness and resilience in the health sector.

He promised that the institution will not compromise excellence, but will rather strive to be innovative to meet the challenges in the health sector.

Guest Lecturer, Prof. Oluwole Atoyebi, in his lecture entitled ”unlocking potential in you toward becoming the best health care provider”, urged the students to adapt quickly to the university environment.

”You are admitted because you are science students with appropriate background in mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology.

”Your potentials in these subjects need to be unlocked because, while in the secondary school, you completed majority of your studying and assignment work in class.

“Now, you must complete all your studying, and assignments outside the class. With this scenario, time management and planning are critical to your success as you are expected to study for about 20 hours a week on your own.”

Atoyebi urged them to embrace multimedia learning, self-assessment and spaced repetition techniques for academic success.