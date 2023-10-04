…strikes deal with 12 indigenous pharmaceutical companies, others

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has announced that begining from next month, its enrollees would begin to access drugs and other health products that are branded in its name.

To this end, it said that 12 indigenous pharmaceutical companies and eight Drugs Management Organizations (DMOs) have been accredited to commence the manufacturing and management of the NHIA branded drugs for use at all health care facilities for NHIA enrollees at all levels.

Director General of NHIA, Prof. Nasir Sambo, told journalists at the signing ceremony in Abuja, on Wednesday, that agreement have been reached with the selected indigenous pharmaceutical companies to commence the production of 33 branded products for the health insurance ecosystem in the first phase of the initiative.

He was optimistic that the agreement will herald the era of administration of NHIA branded drugs to enrollees starting with drugs that are often used in treating simple ailments like malaria, typhoid and other related ailments.

He further explained: “This initiative of branding NHIA medicines and other health products is to facilitate the supply of affordable, acceptable, accessible, available and quality medicines and other health products. The initiative is expected to enhance the production of high-quality medicines that will inspire the confidence of users.

“A total of 44 submissions were received from indigenous pharmaceutical companies. The submissions were scrutinized and synthesized by the selection committee and 20 companies and eight DMOs were selected to provide services for the initiative.

“Negotiations were held with the selected pharmaceutical companies. Afterwards, agreement was reached with 12 indigenous pharmaceutical companies and eight DMOS. They would be branding 33 products for the health insurance ecosystem in the first phase.”

He, however, confirmed that seven states, namely, Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Niger, Osun and Sokoto states and the FCT, have been chosen for the pilot phase of the implementation of the initiative, expectedly, next month.