By Henry Uche

Concerned about the quality of food people eat from local food vendors (popularly known as ‘MamaPut’), a health enthusiast, Susan Oteju, in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, and Bigi Cola are set to sensitise over 150 street food vendors and hawkers in Agege local government of the state.

At a press brief, the enthusiast who is the Founder of Mamacart Food Safety Concepts, said the sensitization was essential given the fact that people are what they eat and by virtue of what one eats (especially in the morning) one could end up achieving little or nothing during the day because the food we eat has the capacity to affect our physical, psychological and mental health.

Oteju stressed that it was high time people gave serious attention to what goes into their mouth because what goes into the body tells a lot about the man or woman. “Through research we discovered that most street vendors in this local community of Lagos need to be sensitised on personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness, proper kitchen management”

The altruistic fellow frowned over the lackadaisical disposition of most people towards what they eat, how they eat, the environment where they eat and what time they eat, noting that if diligence and precautions are not taken to what people eat and drink, a whole lot would go awry.

“Local food vendors Aka MamaPut are the first contact of consumers in urban cities across Nigeria and they are essential to the food security of millions of urban poor and the working middle class. In Lagos, it’s estimated that nearly 2.5 million vendors sell cooked food affordable to many, and 25% of them vend fresh fruits and vegetables catering to over one third (⅓) of the demand of urban Lagos.

“It’s against this backdrop that Mamacart was set up to provide periodical food safety and health conscious training for street vendors in the food ecosystem. We are a social enterprise that serves primarily (but not limited to) women who are street food vendors, hawkers and other finger food operators in the art of proper food handling services.

“In commemoration of World Food Safety Day, Mamacart provides vendors with a 360-degree solution approach, including food safety training, access to quality supply chain, modern cooking equipment and micro loans to help them run their business efficiently”

She added that many lives would be saved sequel to the workshop as many food vendors and hawkers would be trained in the art of proper food management and best hygiene practices required for public food service and consumption.

More so, participating publics would be tutored on the need for responsible consumption of public food, as she seeks synergy with individuals, organizations and relevant civic society and authorities to further promote healthier street food for all.