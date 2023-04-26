From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has urged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to heal the wounds of ethnic and religious divisions.

YOWICAN President, Belusochukwu Enwere, in his congratulatory message, yesterday, expressed optimism that the administration of Tinubu would usher in lasting peace and disappoint those who never wished Nigeria well.

Enwere said: “I write on behalf of myself and the entire Christian Youth in Nigeria to congratulate you on your resounding victory, well deserved and overlong success at the just concluded presidential election.

“You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this victory and your commitment and dedication for the unity of our dear country has helped you to achieve this goal. This will benefit the country as a whole as new and young minds will emerge.

“It is not disputable that, with your versed experience and leadership acumen, you easily fulfil all your campaign promises. You have been an apostle of restructuring Nigeria and entrenchment of true federalism in line with global best practices. Kindly hit the ground running by fulfilling this promise.

“Please, use this opportunity to develop and unite Nigeria irrespective of religion, ethnicity and tribe as well as shine brightly in the comity of nations.

“We believe Tinubu’s presidency will bring everlasting peace and disappoint all those who never wished Nigeria well.

“YOWICAN looks forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between you and the entire Christian youths but also to concert our efforts in the cause of development, peace and the brotherhood of all peoples,” he said.