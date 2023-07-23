By Chinelo Obogo

The heads of all the aviation agencies have confirmed their attendance at the annual League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) which would hold this Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja Government Reserved Area (G.R.A), Lagos.

Like the previously held editions, this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ is expected to attract key stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry who would dissect the country’s aviation industry, its present status, inhibiting factors and the way forward.

In a joint statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Conference Committee,

Mr. Chinedu Eze and Mr. Albinus Chiedu, they stated that the theme was informed by the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Merobole, is the guest of honour, while

the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, would present the keynote address.

The Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru, as the lead speaker would present an all-inclusive paper on ‘Funding Manpower Development In Nigeria’s Aviation Industry In The 21st Century,’ while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TopBrass Aviation,

Roland Iyayi, would deliver an all-interactive paper on ‘Enhancing Airlines Profitability In Africa.’

Already, a larger part of the aviation stakeholders have confirmed their participation physically and virtually.

The Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, the Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Mansur Matazu, Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Odunowo, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Muhammed and the Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Capt. Alkali Madibbo, have all confirmed their participation.

Others are Mr. Bernard Bankole, the Group Managing Director, Finchglow Travels, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, immediate past President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Mr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman, Air Peace Airlines and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines and Tosan Duncan, Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), among others.

The conference would also feature a panel session headed by top-notch professionals who would speak on the theme, topics and presentations by stakeholders in the sector.

The statement added: “Also, over 250 industry professionals, cutting across the aviation sector, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, abroad, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in the country’s aviation industry are expected to participate in the conference.”

LAAC is Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body, saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective media coverage and practice in the aviation industry.

The LAAC annual conference has over the years made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discussion.

This has resulted in tremendously significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Aviation and allied business organisations have equally taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by this event to sell their products and services. This 2023 edition presents yet another opportunity.

Also, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would be given the award as the ‘Public Affairs Manager 2022, while Nimet would be honoured as the ‘Service Provider of the Year 2022.’