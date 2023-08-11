…insists basic education responsibilities of all

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Mac Arthur Foundation, an international philanthropic organization committed to reducing corruption by strengthening accountability and transparency, as well as Human Development Initiative (HDI) Foundation, amplified their advocacy for an increased investment in basic education to enable expansion and access to the basic education which they described as the foundation of learning.

Federal Government also supported the campaign, but suggested that more searchlight be beamed on the state and local governments which are responsible for the basic education system.

Executive Director of HDI, Mrs. Olufunso Owasanoye, and the Director of Mac Arthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shettima, made the call in Abuja, during the basic education stakeholders convocation and report launch for universal basic education fund tracking in Lagos State titled, “tracking basic education funds in Lagos State: blessings and lessons”.

Mr. Owasanoye, in her opening remarks, explained that the fund tracking project was initiated seven years ago, to assess the state of basic education sector in Lagos State vis-a-vis the financial and human capital investments over the years.

She said the Lagos state project was sequel to the success of the project in some other states, all geared towards promoting accountability, transparency and ensuring that quality services are delivered to the people.

She said: “after about seven years of intentional engagement with key players in basic education both at the national and state levels, we have come to the conclusion that qualitative, inclusive and equitable basic education can be actualized in Nigeria; particularly with the concerted efforts of all and sundry. By this project we have proven that education for all is indeed the responsibility of all.”

She said the project was able to compel all stakeholders to ensure that basic education goods and services got delivered to government schools in the right quality and quantities; defective projects were corrected and government contractors delivered projects according to specifications knowing fully well that implementing school projects was no longer business as usual.

“Community members showed serious interest in projects within school premises. To a very large extent, we can state that the project objectives have been actualized. These results were not accidental, but a result of multiple efforts, including forming alliances, building capacity, conducting advocacies, and unavoidably, stepping on toes.

“We have been to the trenches and seen first-hand, the plights of Nigerian children and their parents. If we must achieve success in the delivery of basic education in Nigeria, we must all get involved as it is our collective responsibility. Government alone cannot implement and achieve success. Everyone must be involved.”

On his side, Dr. Shettima, frowned at the deplorable state of basic education in Nigeria which ought not be so, and challenged government and other policy makers to double their efforts and ensure that standards and quality of basic education is improved.

He suggested that all public servants should enrol their children in public schools, which will give them first hand information on the deplorable state of the public schools. “That will be the most radical decision that might change the fate of public schools in Nigeria, positively.”

He challenged the state governments to leverage on the huge funds available at UBEC to improve basic education system, thus providing quality basic education for the younger population.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, who was represented by Dr. Folake Olatunji-David, the Director, Basic Education, in the Ministry, said the Federal Government was committed to any cause that will herald improve basic education system.

He said: “basic education serves as the foundation for a prosperous and inclusive society. By prioritizing the human development initiative, we acknowledge the indispensable role that quality education plays in shaping the future of our nation.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s human development initiative is very poor compared to many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, an indication of challenges in access to quality education and educational opportunities. “But to correct the anomaly, Nigeria needs to focus on increasing access to education, reducing dropout rates, and enhancing the overall quality of education provided.

“The implications of this initiative for Nigerian basic education are far-reaching. Firstly, it demands an increased investment in educational infrastructure, such as schools, classrooms, and educational resources.

“By providing conducive learning environments, we empower our children to thrive academically and unleash their full potential. This HDI project calls for the continuous professional development of teachers because well-trained and motivated educators are the cornerstone of effective education systems.

“By equipping our teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge, we enable them to inspire and guide the next generation of leaders.”