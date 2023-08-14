From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Following consistent dialogue between warring communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas of Benue state facilitated by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), an International Non Govern!ental Organization, the communities have signed an inclusive peace accord.

Christened “Konshisha-Oju Natural Resource Peace Agreement,” the peace accord was the result of efforts of the organization to return the two Tiv, (Bonta) and Igede (Okpute) ethnic communities to peaceful coexistence after series of clashes between them over the sharing of water, farmland, forests and other resources.

According to HD, the Natural Resource Peace Agreement in Konshisha and Oju covers the free movement of people in the two local government areas, open access to markets and issues over boundaries from colonial-era maps that have caused friction.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, on Monday , in Makurdi, Governor Hyacinth Alia said sustainable development and economic growth can not be achieved without peace.

Alia who was represented by his deputy, Dr Sam Ode, said his administration attached so much importance to peace adding that he was determined to resettle all the internally displaced persons in the state.

While noting that everyone has a role to play for peace to reign, Alia assured that the Benue State Government boundary Committee would take appropriate on the resolutions and recommendations contained in the peace agreement.

Welcoming participants to the signing ceremony, on Monday , in Makurdi, the Country Manager, Nigeria, HD, Abuja, Dr Chirs Agoha, on behalf of the HD’s Regional Director for Anglophone and Lusophone Africa, Dr. Babatunde Afolabi, appreciated members of the Konshisha and Oju communities for their forthrightness, commitments, and resilience in seeking the path of peace and reconciliation.

He said by being at the auspicious ceremony of the signing of the Konshisha—Oju Natural Resource Peace Agreement, both communities have demonstrated exemplary character of resilience, and extraordinary accommodation for peace and reconciliation.

Agoha said the formal signing of this Peace Agreement between Konshisha amd Oju brings to a close many years of conflicts, that have cost lives and properties saying “Today we launch a new era of peace and development for the communities.

“This agreement falls squarely into the aspiration of the communities for total peace and development for all, especially the hundreds of vulnerable population who have suffered from the impact of the crisis, and deprived of their common heritage.

“This agreement represents an important milestone in the history of Konshisha and Oju communities, and will be a model of peacemaking and conflict resolution to be emulated by the wider communities of Benue states and Nigeria in general.”

The guest speaker and the former Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Professor Charity Angya, charged the Benue State Government to operationalize the Peace and Reconciliatory Commission to engender peace and development in the state and commended HD for the initiative between the two communities.

She called on Konshisha and Oju communities to embrace peace and ensure constant cooperation, communication among individuals and uphold the reconciliation for the sustenance of the peace agreement.

According to her, Benue, Nigeria is in dare need of peace, stressing that Nigeria is ranked 141 as most peaceful country out of 164 countries in the world.

The Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Professor James Ayatse and the Och’Idoma, Agabaidu John Odogbo, promised that the agreement would be executed to the latter and commended the Benue State Government for the cooperation accorded HD in entrenching peace in the State.

The Tor Tiv, who described HD as harbinger of peace, particularly appreciated them for their tireless efforts which culminated into the peace agreement.