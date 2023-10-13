West Ham coach Kevin

Nolan is prepared to hand

Eden Hazard a trial at the

Premier League club, de

–

spite the Belgian announc

–

ing his retirement from pro

–

fessional football.

Hazard called time on

his career on Tuesday, three

months shy of his 33rd birth

–

day. He left his final club

Real Madrid over the sum

– mer, and was the subject of

reported interest from clubs

in several countries before

deciding to call it quits.

Nolan came up against

Hazard on multiple occa

– sions during the forward’s

prime years at Chelsea, including in the 2014-15

season when the ex-Bolton

man captained West Ham in

a pair of defeats against the

Blues. One of those, at Up

–

ton Park, saw Hazard score

the only goal of the game

for the eventual title win

–

ners, and Nolan believes his

former rival still has more to

give.

“I’d have the Hazard of

Chelsea at West Ham, yeah,”

Nolan told talkSPORT. “I’m

sure if he wanted to come

and trial we’d, I mean, I’d

certainly be willing to. I

don’t know about the gaffer

[David Moyes]. But I’d certainly want to trial him!”

“Some of the best years

in the Premier League, he’s

been part of and some of

the best goals. It’s sad that at

32 he’s decided to bow out

in all honesty because I be

– lieve someone of his calibre

of play could play at the top

level for plenty more years.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised

if we got a little bit of a re

–

verse on that in the next six

months to a year,” Nolan

added. The 41-year-old

made comparisons with Paul

Scholes, who announced his

retirement before returning

to help Manchester United

win the Premier League in

the 2012-13 season.”