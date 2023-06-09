Artiste and founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), Hawwal Ogungbadero and a host of other 29 artistes have set a new record for the longest recording marathon of 40 hours 19 minutes, earning them a spot in the Guinness World Record hall of fame.

This feat was achieved by BSMG alongside Timi Phoenix, Lordveejay; Komiti Obakpororo Emrysmanuel, Testii, D’spirit, Skechy Wonder, ABK Tha Emperor, Alabama, Cobby, Scotty, and Enzzyboi.

Others were Peddygree, Reespect, Danchyke, Yvng Twinkler, Samiie Fxz, Momentum, Trilogy, Dachi, Mouzies, Marvell Grey, El-the Creator, and Cozzi.

Hawwal, who has featured in major TV shows such as Jenifa’s Diary, Mom’s at War and commercials across Africa, noted that attempt was made to promote Nigerian artistes and music, amplifying them through a world-renowned platform like Guinness World Records.

“I am happy that the aim was indeed achieved. I intend to support local artistes from within my community and give them a platform to express their creativity. The feat took us about three months to plan. The adjudication stage took a while until we eventually got the approval, and we began processing for the certificate. We were resilient to the very end and we are happy that it is a success story today,” he said.