The Nigeria Police Force says it is not a crime to have s*x in one’s car.

It, however, says it can be considered a crime if one has s*x with an underage; the car is parked in a religious institution when the act takes place or both persons engaged in the sexual activities are of the same gender.

The police, therefore, asked that anybody who had been harassed for having s*x in a car should report the incident immediately.

The Head, Police Public Complaints, Rapid Response Unit, Mr. Abayomi Shogunle, stated these while responding to a question on Twitter.

Controversy had been raging on the social media following an incident that occurred last week wherein a couple was harassed by a mob for having s*x in a car.

Responding to a question, Shogunle said, “No. S*x in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided the location is not a place of worship; both persons are 18 years and above; the act is consensual (agreed to by both parties), and the parties are of the opposite s*x.

“If threatened with an arrest over the above, please report to the police.” (NAN)