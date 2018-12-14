“Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided: location is not a place of worship; parties are 18 years plus; the act is consensual…”

Job Osazuwa

On Monday December 10, pictures of a young man and woman having sex in a car inside a school compound flooded the social media space.

Since then, the photographs have generated heated reactions. While many have lampooned duo for the ‘public show of shame,’ some others opine that so long as neither rape nor paedophilia was committed, the lovers could have sex wherever they wanted.

Those who saw them were said to have raised the alarm, which attracted other neighbours to the scene. The shocked neighbours embarrassed the randy partners by taking their naked pictures and sharing them almost immediately on the social media.

The viral pictures have since sparked even more debate and questions on whether the Nigerian law permits the act or not. This is not unconnected with the statement credited to the Head, Police Public Complaints, Rapid Response Unit, Mr. Abayomi Shogunle. He had reportedly said there was nothing wrong in the act.

Reacting to a question posed by one Stanley Moses through his Twitter handle @Stanley_Moses13 where he asked, “Oga, please is it a crime to have sex in your car?” The police officer had replied: “NO. Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided: location is not a place of worship; parties are 18 years plus; the act is consensual (agreed to by parties); and parties are of opposite sex.

But the Director of Prisoners’ Rights Advocacy Initiative (PRAI), Ahmed Adetola Kazeem, argued that the police officer erred in line with the provisions of the law. He maintained that sex in a car in a public place is unlawful.