Miffed by past ugly election incidents and the attempt to curtail the escalation of tensions across the country through dangerous hate political campaigns, the National Peace Panel led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, recently appealed to politicians to adopt issue-based electioneering ahead of the 2019 general elections against attacks on personality.

The multiethnic, multi-religious and multicultural nature of the country and its political landscape have always put Nigeria into sharp divides along political and social affiliations. Little wonder most hate and dangerous speeches are centred on ethno-religious identities.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delegation led by the chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Abdulsalami had while commenting on hate speech, noted: “All we can do is to sanitise the polity and ensure that there are no hate speeches. We must make sure that it is decent campaign during elections where there will be no name-calling and undesired utterances.

“We will draw a memorandum of understanding for peace and tranquility to be signed by all the presidential candidates and the chairmen of all the registered political parties.”

Another ranking member of the Peace Panel, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, equally told newsmen after several hours of meeting with the leaderships of the registered political parties that they will sign a MoU on December 11.

“We discussed the theme of trust as a key ingredient in the conduct of our affairs. We have resolved to adopt the same principles that guided the very successful 2015 elections and, therefore, commit ourselves to run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels.

“We pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious incitement, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and by all agents acting in our names,” Kukah said.

Recently, INEC had while commending the political parties for sticking to the rules of engagements in campaigns, warned that it is closely monitoring and will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any erring party that flouts the rules on hate campaigns.

“The campaign for the 2019 presidential election officially commenced on November 18, 2018 as provided for by the Electoral Act and in line with our timetable and schedule of activities. The Commission is committed to closely monitoring the campaigns pursuant to our statutory mandate and to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations.

“We are pleased that the focus in the last few weeks since the commencement of the campaigns has been on policies rather than personalities. We sincerely hope it remains this way,” he appealed.

The irony of reality