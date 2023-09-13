From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday said the necessary step is being taken to address the hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of economic reforms which has resulted in the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira.

Permanent Secretary, Budget and Economic Planning, Nebeolisa Anako, who spoke at the 22nd edition of the Joint Planning Board (JPB) meeting held at Osogbo, Osun State, said the challenges are temporary and they will be over with time.

The meeting with the theme: “Imperative for Restoring Nigeria on the Path of Sustainable Economic Growth and Development,” was organized by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and hosted by the Osun State Government.

Anako said, “The present administration is doing everything possible to address the hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of economic reforms which has resulted in the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira. These temporary challenges will be over with time.

“I therefore want to use this opportunity to urge you to use your esteemed positions to aggressively sensitize the Nigerian public on the long-term benefits of these policies.

“The recent approval of N5 billion and some consignment of foodstuff to each State of the Federation were immediate measures taken to mitigate the hardship caused as a result of these reforms. It is hoped that as other medium-term measures are unfolding, Nigerians would appreciate the rationale behind these important decisions so far taken,” he said.

Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed his delight in the program, saying that it is in line with his 5-point agenda.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, Adeleke promised that his administration would continue to do anything that would bring development to the state.