From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the nation is experiencing harrowing times with the future looking bleak amid the current socio-economic challenges but urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the prevailing circumstances.

Obaseki said this during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the Midwest Referendum and 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, the Edo State.

The governor noted that the glory of the new Edo Nation stands on the threshold of transformation in the area of infrastructure, development, innovation, and inclusiveness to build a State where humanity thrives.

He said, “I appreciate all those who have created time to come and worship with us at the 60th Mid-West Referendum and 32nd anniversary of Edo State.

“We are here today to praise and thank God for what He has done for us as a people. Yes, things are difficult, times are hard, and the future looks bleak but we must thank God as it can only get better with our belief and hope in him. This morning, I am expected to make some declarations upon the State and the glory of the new Edo nation.”

Quoting the Book of Psalms 24 vs 1-2, the governor said, “Dear citizens of Edo State, blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. The people He chose for his inheritance, the Earth is of the Lord and everything in it, the World and all who lives in it, for He founded it on the sea and established it on the waters. (Psalms 24 vs 1-2).

“Father you are as close as the very air we breathe. May we and our beloved State continue to grow and revolve around you and the light, life, and increase fill Edo State.”

Obaseki continued: “Today marks a pivotal movement in our journey, a sermon to unite us in our collective efforts; the dawn of this new era has unveiled a horizon of limitless possibilities. It is both a responsibility and privilege to grasp this opportunity with unyielding determination.

“As we stand on the threshold of transformation, let us remember the dreams that ignited our hearts and inspiration that propel our endeavor; we are the architect of this emerging glory in our beloved state.”

“Entrusted with the responsibility to shape its destiny, the glory of the new Edo rests not in its infrastructure alone but in the belief of its people, steadfast in their commitment to progress and unity. Let us carry the thought of innovation because it’s through innovation that we shall illuminate the path to success and prosperity.”

He further added, “Let us break the barrier that hinders spiritual revival, progress and inclusivity, creating a flourishing society with the fear of God, diversity and shared purpose. The foundation of this new horizon is built upon righteousness, justice, and collaboration with neighbors joining hands.

“Our successes will continue to be celebrated collectively; our challenges will be met with collective determination. The glory of this new era is not a distant idea; it’s woven into our beliefs and actions. Today we charge ourselves with the responsibility to be the driving force behind the glory of a new Edo. Our dedication is unwavering, our efforts tireless and commitment resolute.”

In his sermon titled, “Edo the Beautiful” and reading from Ecclesiastes 3:11, the former Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Felix Omobude said: “We all should build on the value of Edo State which are integrity, honesty, and respect for one another. Edo people must give honour to Him who made everything beautiful for the State.”

He commended the governor for his transformative projects across the state.

“ Some States are still struggling to pay N30,000 minimum wage but Edo has gone beyond that paying N40,000, the highest in Nigeria. The governor is making life beautiful in Edo State.”