ν Says Nigerians need prayer to overcome situation

ν Advises Governor Soludo on areas to focus in Anambra

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Chibuzo Obimma is the spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and the parish priest of Blessed Michael Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra State.

The charismatic priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, speaks on some national issues, and how the country can bounce back to reckoning.

He also revealled why he embarks on foreign crusades and outreaches every year, as well as the benefits of such outreaches to the church of Christ.

Nigeria just turned 63, do you think that the country has made any remarkable progress over these years?

Nigeria has skilled and unskilled labour in abundance. It has fertile ground for global trade. Nigeria is also rich in mineral resources. It is sub-Saharan Africa’s largest, and the world’s 13th largest producer and exporter of oil. These endowments should have made Nigeria one of the key destinations for global investment. And with its wealth in petroleum and natural resources, as well as its vast agricultural potential, Nigeria should have, by now, become Africa’s undisputed economic giant. However, 63 years after independence, Nigeria has yet to achieve its potential. With mass unemployment and overstretching of inadequate and poorly maintained infrastructure, many Nigerians have had to seek their fortunes abroad. Smaller African countries such as Ghana, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are beginning to take over the gianthood from Nigeria. At the same time, big corporations from industrialized and wealthy countries in Europe and South Asia find the Nigerian business climate very unattractive. That is largely due to decaying infrastructure, corruption and insecurity. Big European corporations have, over the years, either shut down their firms in Nigeria, or relocated their manufacturing plants. These are as a result of lack of stable electricity supply and endemic corruption. A lack of commitment by leaders and the people to the Nigeria project has landed the country into destruction. Today, there is insecurity, which, for years, has not been able to stop. Nigeria’s insecurity arises from a weak and compromised national security architecture, which has been one of the stumbling blocks to Nigeria’s realization of its development potential. While several other factors have combined over the decades to hold Nigeria down, the horrific state of security in the past years has weakened the fabric of the country. Frequency of insurgent attacks has resulted in excessive damage to the peace, stability, development and sovereignty of Nigeria. Successive governments have not been decisive enough in tackling insecurity. The overused and poorly motivated military is becoming less fit to fight Boko Haram, secure the borders or sustain the country’s previously enviable image. The police secure little or nothing, are corrupt and inefficient, and have become a big burden to the country. Ordinary citizens resort to legitimate self-help or criminal ways to survive. In the area of politics, the story is the same. I will describe what happened on February 25, 2023 general election, especially the presidential election, as electoral genocide. The election was muddled-up, and marred with irregularities. Nigerians did not see a reflection of true democracy.

As a prophet of God, any hope for Nigeria?

Positive change is possible for Nigeria. But first, there has to be a mental and moral re-orientation. Who will start it? If the government is irresponsibly disconnected from its role, civil society organizations and the church should take up the task. Religious organizations with their massive and committed followers have a role to play in re-orientation and rebirth. Closely following this will be a social revolution. This will flow from a reborn mind. Mental reorientation produces a decent moral consciousness, and when it is on a massive scale, society will change. On its part, the government has to truly commit to fighting corruption. Corruption has bled Nigeria to a near death. When honesty is rewarded and corrupt acts are publicly punished, more Nigerians will more likely embrace honesty in their endeavours. Government or political institutions should purge itself of corrupt elements, and prosecute those found to be corrupt. This internal purge will not only show commitment and the will to fight corruption, but will also serve as a deterrent to corrupt leaders. Nigeria can transform its potential into success. With a huge population, its citizens can be mobilized and empowered to engage in manufacturing as China, Singapore and South Korea have done. This will change the society from a consuming country to a powerhouse in manufacturing and exportation. At 63, Nigeria should not be groping in the dark. There have been numerous wasted opportunities, no doubt; but it takes just a right turn at any second for a vehicle in the middle of nowhere to find its bearing.

Any advice to Nigerians, especially the politicians concerning the last general election?

As I said earlier, the 2023 general elections in Nigeria; especially the presidential election, are shambles. In my own assessment, they do not reflect the aspirations of a greater population. Meanwhile, many people are in court to challenge the disgrace caused on Nigeria by INEC, the electoral umpire. I strongly believe in justice. Let justice be served to who is deserving of it. The Labour Party presidential candidate in the election, Peter Obi, and his supporters, are also fighting to reclaim the mandate in court – if it pleases God, let him reclaim it. My advice is that those who are presently in court should not lose hope or get demoralized in their prayers and genuine fight for justice. Millions of Nigerians are already discouraged in the country’s political system as a result of the outcome of the 2023 general elections. But then, they must forge ahead towards restoring the Nigeria of our dream. Nigerians must remain resolute in fighting for injustice.

What about your advice to Nigerians, who are frustrated as a result of high cost of living, and low standard of living?

This kind of thing befalls a nation when a leader who is at the helm of affairs cannot interpret common economic policy. Let me tell you, this is just the beginning. Nigerians must be in fervent prayers so that things will not get worse.

How did you receive the recent declaration of free education from the primary to junior secondary school levels by the Anambra State government?

There is nothing much to celebrate about Soludo’s free education; after all, how much were pupils paying at the primary and junior secondary school levels in Anambra State before now? Soludo should give attention to issues of insecurity and dilapidated road infrastructure in Anambra State. The state government is not doing enough to protect the lives and property of innocent citizens by putting measures in place to push criminals and violent crimes out. Anambra roads, which used to be one of the best in the country, are currently terribly bad, and in very unkempt shape. Compared to other progressive states in the country, Anambra is by far very backward in terms of quality road infrastructure. So, Soludo’s solution mantra should not end in mere speechifying. Let there be meaningful actions in the right directions.

You travel to other continents each year for gospel outreaches and crusades. What informs these moves?

Man is a religious being. Man aspires to know God deeper and deeper. Man wants to know the truth about God – the white man is not left out. So, man being a religious being is always in need of the minister of God to tell him about God and the eternal salvation through the gospel of Christ. People are in need of Christ; and as a minister of God, it is my duty to bring this gospel closer to their door steps. In most of the outreach programmes, souls have been enormously harvested in the kingdom of God. I thank God for the privileges. I really appreciate the grace of God in my life, which has made it possible for me to be used as an instrument to spread the gospel, and tell them about eternal salvation. So, both the white man and the black man are always very happy whenever I travel to their countries for such crusades. They are always happy whenever I come. Each year, they always yearn to see me, and hear my voice. They wish that Fr. Ebube Muonso is living with them.

Have these foreign outreaches provoked testimonies in any way?

Of course! Jesus Christ is an embodiment of miracles and testimonies. Wherever there is Christ, there are always miracles and testimonies. The word provokes the presence of God; and the presence of God cannot move without a touch on His people, and whenever there is a touch, miracles happen. It will be very difficult for me to enumerate thousands of testimonies that follow my overseas outreaches and crusades. Anybody that follows me online will understand that we share miracles and testimonies from our people; most of such testimonies come from Europe, Australia, Asia, America, Canada, among others. They are shocking testimonies. So, God is still in His manner of doing good – healing the sick, and rescuing those in captivity – Acts 10:38. One of such outstanding testimonies was shared after my foreign outreach and crusade in Guangzhou – China. A man who had a few hours to live – a man who had written his will and shared it to beneficiaries – was healed completely. This man had terminal cancer that defiled every medication. He suffered under many doctors, until he was told he could no longer be treated. Doctors had given him the time he would die. So, the day I rounded up my crusade in China, a Chinese covert working in the sick man’s factory approached me, and begged that I should go to the hospital to pray for him. I wanted to say no, because, that same day, I wanted to start coming back to Nigeria. But I heard a voice that told me to go. So, I went to the hospital. When I got to the hospital, I saw only a skeleton, because the man was not eating anything for almost one year. I saw a man who had lost hope of living. I prayed; gave praises to God, and begged the Almighty to make a name for Himself, because China is a communist country, and does not believe in Christ. So, I told God to heal the man, because there cannot be repentance without evidence. After praying, I spread my mantle on him, and continued singing praises to God; declaring him healed. After singing, I anointed him, and left the hospital. The next day after the encounter, I received calls from China that the sick man woke up that same day that I prayed for him. They said that when he woke up, he went to the toilet unsupervised, and also ate solid food which he stopped eating for several months. They also testified that the doctors handling his case ran a series of tests, and found out that the cancer cells were no longer in his system. Till today, the man is still strong and whole.

What will this year’s overseas outreach, evangelism and crusade look like?

This October 2023, I’ll be having my international crusades in Vienna – Austria, Glaxo in Scotland, and California in the United States of America, among others countries around the world.

Looking at your life and ministry, one would say that you’re a product of grace. Would you tell us a little secret about this?

Of course, it can only be grace. I desired to be a priest; I prepared well for the priesthood, and I am happy to have become a priest. I have the passion to do the work of God, and to go the extra mile to make sure that the church of God is growing; and the only way to do this is by living a life of prayer. Because of this, God gave me the grace to make tremendous impact in the church of Christ. When I began as a priest that wanted to serve God in truth, and in spirit, it was not easy, as tribulation and persecution were much. I was faced with many persecutions, allegation and blackmail. They were coming from every corner, but I never relented. Such problems rather made me stronger in doing the work in the vineyard of God. I do not believe that if I did not face persecutions, I would be where I am today. I am an example of the rejected stone that later became the chief corner stone. In the beginning, persecution was much; but as I stayed in the vineyard of God, I became stronger. Today, no persecution coming my way will overwhelm me.

Kindly share your experiences as you transformed the Blesses Michael Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Centre from a thick forest into a modern parish?

When I was posted to Umudioka to start this parish called Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, this place was empty. There was nothing here; but my Bishop, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, believed that the Holy Spirit would use me to transform this place into a big parish to reckon with. Despite the fact that I did not meet anything on the ground when I came, I was very happy that a young and newly ordained priest like me was made a parish priest. So, with that enthusiasm and zeal, I embarked on developing the parish. The entire structures in the parish were erected within a very little space of time; because people saw my dedication towards God and the Holy Spirit, and they came out to support my projects. I was posted here in 2013 as the first parish priest. I built everything from the scratch, and it took a few years to complete everything.